“Honestly, I Bet the Chiefs Did That on Purpose”: Kelly Stafford Reacts to Broncos’ Win and Bengals’ Exit

Matthew and Kelly Stafford make remarks before the ribbon cutting for the Kelly and Matthew Stafford and Friends Education Center at the S.A.Y Detroit Play Center in Detroit on Monday, April 1, 2024.

Following their 19-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cincinnati Bengals (9-8) had a slim shot at the playoffs. But within hours, their hopes were dashed as the Denver Broncos (10-7) delivered a crushing 38-0 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs, leaving Joe Burrow and Bengals fans heartbroken.

Advertisement

With the Chiefs resting key stars like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Chris Jones, and starting with a backup-heavy lineup, fans and analysts raised concerns that the Chiefs might be intentionally pushing the Bengals out of playoff contention. Now, Kelly Stafford, wife of Rams QB Matthew Stafford, has backed up those suspicions with a bold take.

“I know, it sucked for the Bengals fans. Because they needed the Chiefs to beat Denver and they didn’t. So, poor Bengals. Well, honestly, I bet the Chiefs did that on purpose because they don’t want to face the Bengals right now because they are hot. They missed playoffs but it is crazy how it works,” Kelly shared on The Morning After Media podcast.

Despite Kelly’s bold take, it’s hard to ignore that the Bengals’ season didn’t exactly start on the right foot. In fact, Stephen A. Smith called for an “investigation” into why the Bengals lost so many games in September. Veteran analyst Shannon Sharpe had similar thoughts, arguing that the Bengals only seem to hit their stride in November and December, a pattern that has hurt their playoff chances in recent years.

Meanwhile, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also addressed the decision to rest his stars in the post-game press conference, explaining that the game had no bearing on the Chiefs’ playoff positioning. They opted to give their key players three weeks of rest, ensuring they’re at their best for the postseason.

In the wake of the Bengals’ exit, Kelly had a suggestion for the NFL. She argued that the league should reconsider its scheduling, particularly when it comes to divisional matchups. She believes playing divisional teams twice a season creates an unfair advantage. Hence, Kelly proposed a system more akin to college football.

“It’s a reason there’s divisions. You shouldn’t be playing people twice. One time just like college, unless you see them in the SEC Championship again. So, if they want to talk about reseeding, they want to do away with the divisions,” Kelly explained.

Despite the criticism aimed at the Chiefs, Kelly also offered encouraging words for Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes, who are expecting a child during the bye week. “They have a bye. Patrick Mahomes is gonna have his baby, I believe. That’s f***ing great timing. Wow, they planned that out perfectly,” Kelly remarked on the podcast.

But as Bengals fans reflect on the season, they can’t help but wonder: what if they had won their early September game against the New England Patriots (10-16)? A win there probably would have been enough to push them into the playoffs, while the Patriots would’ve secured the number one pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The “what ifs” are sure to linger for fans and the Bengals stars, at least until the next season.