“How can Mac Jones teach me the playbook?”: Cam Newton blasts Rob Ninkovich for saying he was being coached by the rookie QB.

Cam Newton put out a 43-minute video, breaking his silence on being released by the New England Patriots. And he showed his frustration with Rob Ninkovich and his “report”.

Hours ahead of the roster cut deadline, the Patriots released QB Cam Newton, with all signs pointing towards rookie Mac Jones taking the starting job.

Breaking: The Patriots have released QB Cam Newton, as first reported by The Boston Globe and confirmed by @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/a1sO5djFT0 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 31, 2021

According to former Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich, rookie quarterback Mac Jones had to help Newton learn the team’s playbook.

“I got some inside sources now, and I won’t say names, but from what I gained from sources inside the actual building… Mac was basically helping Cam learn the playbook,” Ninkovich said. “Mac was having less mental errors and a better understanding of the offense.”

The 32-year-old former MVP has always been vocal and expressive of his feelings. And he dropped a 43-minute video on Friday morning to discuss the past couple months with the Patriots, while being interviewed by his father, Cecil.

Cam Newton said he would check on all the QB’s

While being asked about Rob Ninkovich and his report by his father, Newton replied with grace.

“No,” Newton Said. “How can he teach me?”

He did admit the playbook was slightly different than anything he’s been used to, but that didn’t mean Jones was teaching him it.

“Nah. If anything, I was — I was like, ‘Josh, it’s so new to me.’ I’ve never been in a system that required me to know where the Mike (linebacker) is, to know the front, to identify certain fronts and XYZ,” Newton said. “You can’t say that that’s stupid or ‘Why wouldn’t you know that?’ because half of the NFL — I would say 30 teams out of 32 teams don’t run this philosophy.”

“It’s in the center’s call, because they control the protection, and if you have any type of red flag or an alert, then that’s when you kind of (say), ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa. Hey, Lucy this. Ricky to 50.’ You know what I’m saying? Something like that.”

“But as far as that? No. Mac was cool, man. He was a person who was young. He was still trying to find his way. And that’s why I would just say what can he teach me when it’s coming at him faster than it was coming at me? I would always ask Mac, and we were helping each other. It’s like, ‘You straight, bro?’ And I would go to (Brian Hoyer) and be like, ‘Bro, you seeing something that I didn’t see?’ or ‘What was the Mike?’ or XYZ. And then me and Josh had a great dialogue after practice or during practice where he would tell me. But I felt heads and toes above where I was understanding (the offense) 12 months ago. Without a doubt.”

Cam Newton refutes the Rob Ninkovich report that Mac Jones was teaching him the playbook: “What can Mac teach me?” pic.twitter.com/6V64PpQWH4 — Opiner (@AliasTheGreat) September 10, 2021

Also Read: “If you could pour Tom Brady’s intangibles into LeBron James you’d have beyond Michael Jordan”: Skip Bayles builds the ultimate athlete using NFL and NBA legends with Tom Brady and his crazy mental game