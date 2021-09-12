NFL

“How can Mac Jones teach me the playbook?”: Cam Newton blasts Rob Ninkovich for saying he was being coached by the rookie QB.

"How can Mac Jones teach me the playbook?": Cam Newton blasts Rob Ninkovich for saying he was being coached by the rookie QB.
Arth Chandra

Previous Article
"I was going to be a distraction": Cam Newton reveals the real reason Bill belichick didn’t want him on the Patriots
Next Article
"Did being released by the Patriots catch me by surprise? Absolutely": Cam Newton was shocked Bill Belichick didn’t take a chance on him for the 2021 NFL season
Latest Posts