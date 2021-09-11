“If you could pour Tom Brady’s intangibles into LeBron James you’d have beyond Michael Jordan”: Skip Bayles builds the ultimate athlete using NFL and NBA legends with Tom Brady and his crazy mental game

Tom Brady, Michael Jordan, and LeBron James are considered to be some of the, if not the, greatest athletes of their time at their sports through their achievements and accolades.

Brady is widely considered the NFL GOAT because of the fact that he’s won seven Super Bowls, more than any NFL franchise, and there’s a pretty heated debate between Michael Jordan and LeBron James for the title of the NBA GOAT, although most people pick the former due to his unbeaten 6-0 NBA finals record.

Combining all three players would probably result in some sort of super-athlete that could dominate every sport in the existence of the world, and it’s something Skip Bayless pondered about on ‘The Undisputed.’

Brady doesn’t look the part or act the part like Jordan, but he is GOAT. Brady’s position is harder to play than Michael’s position was. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 https://t.co/xksaS5rKWM — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 9, 2021

Skip Bayless Believes Tom Brady Combined With LeBron James Would Beat Michael Jordan

In case you don’t know about where Skip Bayless stands when it comes to picking the best NBA and NFL players of all time, he firmly defends Michael Jordan and Tom Brady.

His LeBron James slander can get extreme at times, picking anything to bash him, especially when it comes to comparing him to Michael Jordan.

On the NFL side, there is no real second competitor for the GOAT title because of how dominant Brady has been, but Skip hates Aaron Rodgers the same way he does LeBron.

One of the biggest strengths that Brady holds is his mental game. He’s not always the fastest, strongest, or most athletic player on the field, he might not have the biggest arm, but the way he breaks you down mentally, finding your weak spots and exploiting them, is incredible.

Football is as much a mind game as it is a physical one, and Brady certainly has a strong hold on the mental side of things. The NBA isn’t as much a strategically dependent league as the NFL, and so physical strength often plays a bigger role. LeBron is one of the strongest players in the league, and so Skip believes that if you combined Brady’s mind with LeBron’s strength would give you someone that even surpasses Michael Jordan.

If you could pour Tom Brady’s intangibles (especially clutchness) into LeBron James, you’d have Beyond Jordan. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 10, 2021

