“How Can They Go From Obama to Biden?”: Aaron Rodgers Once Lashed Out at the Democrats While Criticizing the Current U.S President

Aaron Rodgers is one of the most controversial individuals in the world of football. The man just never fails to express exactly what he thinks. While this habit has earned him a lot of criticism, many also praise him for not pretending to be someone he is actually not.

The Green Bay QB, who recently went on a darkness retreat, couldn’t stop narrating the benefits of ayahuasca a few months back. Moreover, the world can never forget his vaccine lie and his love for the 9/11 conspiracy theories. When someone carries such a unique personality, fans are bound to get curious about his political affiliation.

Aaron Rodgers is not a big fan of Joe Biden

As Aaron has been criticizing Covid vaccines for a long time, many have started referring to him as an ultra right-wing anti-vaxxer. However, as per Aaron Rodgers, he’s neither a right winger, nor a left winger. However, during his appearance on the Joe Rogan Podcast, the Packers QB had surely suggested that either way, he is not a big fan of current U.S President Joe Biden.

During the podcast, Aaron couldn’t stop praising former U.S President Barack Obama for the way he carried himself. “He was the best president in my lifetime for sure. He was the most statesman-like and the most articulate, he was the most reasonable and measured,” Rodgers had claimed.

However, when the discussion shifted towards Biden, the same man who had advised Aaron to get jabbed during one of rallies, the star QB claimed, “Democrats have got to be thinking, ‘How do we go from Obama to this?’” Moreover, Aaron went on to call politics a ‘sham’ as according to him, the narratives just keeps getting shifted from one extreme to the other which isn’t healthy.

What will be Aaron Rodgers’ next step?

Aaron Rodgers likes being dramatic. He is not someone who will one day quietly announce his retirement and walk away. He enjoys the build up to a grand event leading up to something that is ‘Aaron Special’. As soon as the 2022 season came to end, speculations about where Aaron will finally end up started spreading like wildfire.

While many suggested that he might get traded to the Raiders where his pal Davante Adams is probably waiting for him, some are suggesting that he might call it quits in the coming months. Amidst all this, Aaron went on a darkness retreat in order to contemplate his life choices and get some clarity.

It will be interesting to see what Aaron finally decides to do.

