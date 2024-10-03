Jerry Jones Helicopter Cost: How Much Did the Cowboys Owner Pay for His Chopper?

It’s no secret that the Dallas Cowboys are the richest franchise in the NFL, largely thanks to their businessman owner, Jerry Jones. With the team boasting a net worth of $11 billion, it’s not surprising to see the owner arriving in an $8.5 million helicopter for practice!

Jones made a grand entrance at AT&T Stadium on Wednesday in his chopper, which bears the team’s name and the signature blue star. Landing right on the field itself, he touched down and met the players before heading to the sidelines.

Notably, the American businessman had bought the ‘Jerrycopter’ back in 2016.

#Cowboys owner Jerry Jones showed up to practice today with his helicopter just landing on the practice field. Dak Prescott faked throwing a pass to him. ( @BKSpxshooter11)pic.twitter.com/AzEubMko3q — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 2, 2024

While the H145 model from Airbus is listed for $5 million, it’s the customizations Jones made to align with the Cowboys that elevate its worth to $8.5 million. The helicopter can seat up to 8 passengers and requires a 2-person crew for flying. It can also reach an altitude of 18,000 feet and boasts a speed of 151 miles per hour.

It is with this speed that the owner can fly from his home to the Dallas Frisco practice facility in 9 minutes. Furthermore, it’ll take him only 13 mins from there to the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, according to Joe Pompliano.

That said, while it is quite a statement when the team’s owner arrives to practice in a full-blown chopper, Dallas fans were not so impressed.

Jerry draws the ire of fans

The dramatic entry of the Dallas GM had a mixed reaction from the audience and players alike. Newly acquired defensive end, KJ Henry, had to turn to his teammates in curiosity about Jones‘ helicopter arrival.

“Immediately, I was asking guys, ‘Is this an everyday thing?’ I mean, this is real Dallas-like,” he said via AS.

At the time of purchase, Jones explained how he intended for the vehicle to be used to run the franchise effectively. ‘It’s basically a tool that we want to really use to be a part of the function of the franchise,’ he said in 2016 via ESPN. However, there’s another purpose the billionaire aims to fulfill with the helicopter.

“You can shoot out of it. You can shoot pigs out of it. You can do a lot of things in this helicopter,” as reported by Jon Machota.

The fans weren’t impressed by the extravagant display; instead, they questioned the team’s current reality. One internet user, for instance, pointed out that despite having the highest net worth, Dallas hasn’t won the championship since 1996. They wrote:

“The Worlds Richest Franchise In the WORLD, ( richer than Real Madrid, Barcelona, The Yankees and the The Patriots who have 6 Rings in the last 20 years ) and they cant win a Superbowl since 1996….. its all about his pockets getting $$$$$ He wins even when he loses… and they loose alot…. ‍♂️$$$$$”

Another Cowboys fan threw a jab at Jones for not retaining running back Derrick Henry.

Bought more fuel for his helicopter instead of signing Derrick Henry — dustin (@DJ_DoesSports) October 2, 2024

While most fans were fuming at the owner, one fan expressed that they would love to watch Jones use the helicopter for hunting pigs, as was one of the original purposes! They wrote, “I’d love to see Jerry Jones hunt wild pigs.”

While Jerry Jones’ Dallas Cowboys have been in the news recently for varied reasons, it’s high time the fans have been getting increasingly frustrated with their poor on-field performance this season. On Monday, the team will face the Steelers in hopes of bettering their 2-2 scores.