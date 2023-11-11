“We Should’ve Played Their Theme Music”: Deion Sanders Lauds CU Women’s Basketball Team For Beating No. 1 LSU

Sep 30, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during an interview prior to the game against the USC Trojans at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Buffaloes made an explosive start this season with a better-than-ever football team, which has now led the women’s basketball team to carry the baton. The CU women’s basketball team crushed the defending national champions and the top-ranked LSU, leaving fans in awe of a fantastic start. However, this impressed Coach Prime Deion Sanders more than usual, with his daughter Shelomi Sanders on the roster.

The Colorado Women’s basketball team started their season in line with the Colorado Buffaloes football team, registering a win against the No. 1 LSU Tigers. They set the tone right with a 92-78 upset that defeated one of the nation’s most talented women’s teams. This forceful team boasts young talents like Angel Reese and Flau’jae Johson on their roster.

Notably, Deion Sanders’ youngest daughter, Shelomi Sanders, is a part of the talented CU women’s basketball team, transitioning from Jackson State University with her father. As the team approached the Tigers with valor, Coach Prime couldn’t help but have high praise for the team effort.

Deion Sanders Voices High Praises for the CU Women’s Basketball Team

The CU football head coach, Deion Sanders, had nothing but great praise for his lady Buffs’ counterpart, JR Payne, as he articulated high praises for her. He gave the women’s basketball team a ‘coming’ and ‘balling’ appreciation as they emerged victorious.

“They’re coming, and we should’ve played their theme music because they’re balling,” Sanders said. “You know I’m a huge fan of their coach, Coach Payne. She’s unbelievable.”

It’s obvious that the mention of Lady Buff’s victory by Deion Sanders needs a mention of the father-daughter celebration moment. Sanders revealed that he was already asleep, as Shelomi called him up to share the news about their big win.

“She just called me screaming on the phone and so happy, and excited, and full of joy about that accomplishment,” said Sanders.

Sanders understands the weight of the win, remarking on the team and their massive victory. This made him call the win against the LSU Tigers a ‘blessing’, before wishing to witness it in person.

The CU women’s basketball team will head into Week 2 against Le Moyne on Wednesday. Even as the scenario for CU football has gone downhill with three consecutive losses, their noticeable victories deserve applause. Sanders’ Buffaloes (4-5, 1-5 Pac-12) are now set to face Arizona (6-3, 4-2 Pac-12) on Nov. 12.