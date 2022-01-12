“I was afraid Rob Gronkowski was going to kick one of those cheerleaders”: When Bucs tight end hilariously danced with Venus Williams and James Corden during Lakers halftime show

Rob Gronkowski is one of the most fun personalities in the NFL, and back in 2019, he teamed up with Venus Williams and James Corden to deliver a great half-time show.

Back in 2019, when Gronk had announced his retirement from the league, he was having the time of his life. He was travelling, meeting new people, and also showing up in NBA games to dance at halftime.

On November 20th, 2019, Gronk teamed up with some other talented people, donning the Lakers’ purple and gold to put on an entertaining halftime show. Who were those other people? None other than star American tennis player Venus Williams and the host of ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden,’ James Corden. You can watch the whole video here, and needless to say, it’s highly entertaining.

Rob Gronkowski turned in a resurgent year in the 2021-22 NFL season

Gronk has had a rough few years, dealing with injuries, retirement, and not being as dominant as he used to be. However, this year, Gronk treated us to a season that was reminiscent of his older days when he was the best tight end in the league.

No, he didn’t return to his All-Pro status, but he turned in the best season he’s had since 2017 when he had 1,084 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns.

This year, he pulled in 55 catches for 802 yards and 6 scores. Gronk especially started to turn it up near the end of the season as injuries and random walk-offs by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receivers forced the tight end to step it up.

Last week Gronk caught 7 passes for 115 yards and in the final week of the season he hauled in another 7 passes for 137 yards. Gronk secured an extra $1 million by bringing in those numbers over the final two weeks as he needed 7 passes and 65 yards in the season finale to unlock two $500,000 contract bonuses.

Tom Brady didn’t want to get out of the game until he got Rob Gronkowski one more reception for a $500K incentive. pic.twitter.com/B3HdJnf0E8 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 10, 2022

Gronkowski joked about how if he didn’t hit those bonuses, he’d have to start looking for a real job. In Brady’s hands, Gronk was able to hit those targets.

“If I don’t get the seventh catch, I have to go get a real job.” 😂 Gronk knew what he had to do in Week 18. @RobGronkowski (via @NFLFilms, @InsidetheNFL) pic.twitter.com/Z31xRmqjpP — NFL (@NFL) January 11, 2022

