Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts over Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes? Nick Wright makes bold claims for 2023 NFL season

The 2022-23 NFL season is over with Patrick Mahomes standing on top of the NFL world again. However, Nick Wright doesn’t think he’ll have the same luck again.

The Chiefs were once again the number one seed in the AFC, led by a dominant Patrick Mahomes who took home the NFL MVP award. Reports spotted that Mahomes and the Chiefs would regress a lot after losing their star receiver Patrick Mahomes, but that didn’t happen.

Instead, Mahomes went out and set a career-high in passing yards and the Chiefs did better on offense than they did last year. Simply put, Mahomes was once again unbelievable.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals made it back to the AFC Championship game and tried to extend their winning streak against the Chiefs man, but they were finally unsuccessful. Mahomes and the Chiefs got their revenge from a year ago and advanced to the Super Bowl to face off against Jalen Hurts and the Eagles.

Hurts had an incredibly impressive season, finally breaking out as the player the Eagles hoped he would be when they drafted him. He was a massive threat both on the ground and through the air, and he led the Eagles to the number one seed in the NFC.

They cruised through the NFC in the playoffs, but again, Mahomes and the Chiefs proved to be just a little bit too much. Kansas City would win the Super Bowl 38-35, asserting their dominance once more.

Six years ago, Patrick Mahomes showed everyone what he was made of 💪

Nick Wright rates Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs in a tier below Jalen Hurts’ Eagles and Joe Burrow’s Bengals

Next season, the Chiefs, Bengals, and Eagles are all going to be strong contenders once more. They have teams built for long-term success, and they will be retaining the majority of their championship-caliber rosters.

However, when NFL analyst Nick Wright was asked about ranking his teams for next season, he created some interesting tiers, ones where the Super Bowl champs are rated below the two teams they beat.

Nick Wright believes the Chiefs already have a taste of what winning will be like, and thus, they won’t put all their eggs in the basket for next season, looking to stock up on resources. He thinks the Chiefs are still a piece away while he believes you can go all in on the Eagles and Bengals.

He believes that because the Bengals and Eagles haven’t had to pay their quarterbacks yet, and even if they do, they won’t have to pay them till next season, giving them the time to add a superstar to strengthen them all the more.

