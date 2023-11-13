How Did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Meet?: A Complete Relationship Timeline

July 2023 marked the infamous #Traylor dating rumors as the Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce attended Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour. It all began as Kelce all but failed to give Swift his number due to her ‘supposed silence.’ However, as Travis’s brother Jason remained coy about the rumors, Chiefs TE teased the fans about his dating rumors, retracting it as ‘a joke’ instead of clarifying. Here’s the timeline of the Traylor connection that has had fans hooked to their seats for the past months:

July 8, 2023: The City Chiefs’ TE attended Swift’s Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium and later that month expressed his desire to give his number to Taylor Swift on his podcast New Heights.

Things seem to have really taken off in September as the NFL sphere became rife with rumors of the two being a thing. From analysts to commentators, everyone alluded to something brewing between the two stars. But ‘D Day’ came on September 21, 2023, when Kelce set the record straight on asking Taylor Swift out during an interview on The Pat McAfee Show. In his conversation with the NFL Punter, he revealed that he invited Swift to see him play at Arrowhead Stadium, and put the “ball in her court.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BetttysCardigan/status/1706139855195979829?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

And she took the invite! The pop star sent the internet into a frenzy as she made a surprise appearance at Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs game, watching from his suite, and the two were seen leaving the stadium together in his “Getaway Car.” Sources revealed that Swift and Kelce were ‘hanging out’ in their relationship’s ‘super, super early days.’

October was a whirlwind as Taylor Swift was spotted at more Chiefs games, even making friends with Patrick Mahomes’ wife! October 1, 2023: Swift was spotted at MetLife Stadium for another Chiefs game, bringing along celebrity friends, including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Sabrina Carpenter, Sophie Turner, and Antoni Porowski. Kelce later discussed the NFL’s media coverage of his rumored romance with Swift, acknowledging they were ‘overdoing it a little bit’ but recognizing the attempt to have fun with the situation.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/nhlella/status/1706073184553030024?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

October 6, 2023: Donna Kelce, Travis’s mom, shared her perspective on being linked to Swift, expressing surprise at the ongoing media attention and calling it a ‘wild ride.’ October 12, 2023: Swift attended Kelce’s game at Arrowhead Stadium following her Eras Tour film premiere in Los Angeles, mingling with Brittany Mahomes and Kelce’s parents. October 14, 2023: Both Swift and Kelce made surprise appearances on SNL, and after the show, they were photographed holding hands in N.Y.C. at the SNL afterparty at Catch Steak.

Things seemed to be getting more serious as the couple made more and more public appearances. In the later half of October, Swift attended Kelce’s game at Arrowhead Stadium, proudly dressed in Chiefs red, cheering for Kelce, and holding hands with him as they left the stadium together. The pop star was then photographed sweetly kissing Kelce on the cheek in an Instagram photo shared by Kelce’s teammate, Mecole Hardman Jr.’s girlfriend, Chariah Gordon at the after-party. Sources indicated that Swift and Kelce’s relationship was ‘turning more serious,’ emphasizing shared values, a strong work ethic, and a growing appreciation for each other’s lives.

The Couple Make it Official in November?

As Taylor Swift’s break from her tour neared an end, sources revealed in November Kelce’s plans to attend Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Argentina during his team’s bye week. The two seemed ready to air their commitment as they shared a kiss in Buenos Aires. During her “Karma” performance, Swift altered the lyrics to express her connection with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end: “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.” Kelce, present in the VIP tent with Swift’s dad at Estadio River Plate, received a public shout-out.

🎥| Travis Kelce’s reaction to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs” pic.twitter.com/aXnJFTMhXn — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) November 12, 2023

The altered lyric replaced the original reference to a guy on the screen. After the show, Swift ran offstage into Kelce’s arms for a kiss.

And since then, in a series of captivating vide­os that have since gone viral, Ke­lce can be seen swaying to the tunes of “Blank Space­,” “Willow,” and whatnot. After all, nothing escapes the eyes of keen Swifties as they capture their idol, specifically directing her gaze toward Kelce as she performs.