How Do the Chiefs Keep Winning Every Week? Tom Brady Unravels Patrick Mahomes’ Factor

The Kansas City Chiefs became the 25th team in the NFL to start a season 8-0. Till now, only 2 teams have had a perfect regular season, the Patriots and the Dolphins, with the latter also going on to win the Super Bowl. Among the rest of the 24 teams excluding the Dolphins, 15 made it to the Super Bowl, and 7 won.

For this season, the Chiefs have not been a ‘juggernaut’ necessarily in all their clashes. Yet, they have managed to secure a win from all circumstances, turning matters in their favor. Per Tom Brady, it is QB Patrick Mahomes who remains the difference maker.

TB12 sat down with Colin Cowherd, dissecting Kansas City’s undefeated start to the season. Brady believes the Chiefs do have an offensive identity and it revolves around their QB, Mahomes, who continues to deliver when they need him despite the team being hit with various crises, like injuries,

The 7-time Super Bowl winner pointed out that not having great stats doesn’t make the 2-time MVP a bad player. He is playing well within the limitations, with his role-changing in that offense. Mahomes has been able to manage the variables around him and make plays.

TB12 also took the Andy Reid factor into the equation, who is an offensive genius. Subsequently, the defense under Steve Spagnuolo has been consistently delivering. Mahomes, combined with Reid and Spags, along with Brett Veach gives the Chiefs an unmatched consistency:

” I don’t think Patrick Mahomes is a lesser player because he doesn’t have 25 TDs at this point. It’s just that he’s not playing with the guys that can produce that. The job of the QB is to manage all the variables of the game and ultimately go out there and make plays and that’s what winners do. Then he’s got Andy Reid there. So you have this consistency of the organization from owner to GM to coach then QB and then to me a DC in Spags puts them in a position to win every single week.”

The Chiefs’ offense may feel disjointed, with Mahomes carrying the weight, but TB12 doesn’t believe that’s the case.

Brady believes Mahomes and the offense to have found their identity!

Colin Cowherd recently argued that the Chiefs, despite being well into the season, lack a clear offensive identity. Brady disagreed, stating that the defending champions indeed have an identity: winning football games. He emphasized that the goal is ultimately to outscore opponents, and the Chiefs’ ability to do just that reflects the maturity of their offense.

While the stats behind those wins may not be flashy and the victories might not always be pretty, the Chiefs consistently find ways to come out on top.

Drawing from his wealth of experience across various types of teams—those driven by great offense, strong defense, or situational play—TB12 emphasized that change is the only constant in the NFL. Teams evolve year by year, and they’re rarely the same. Yet, the truly great players find ways to adapt and keep winning.

“I actually believe they do have a great offensive identity. The game’s about winning. We talk about points, yards, penalties, etc. To me at the end of the game, do you have more points than the other team? That’s the maturity of a great team and a great organization. Every year that’s the best part of the NFL, is the constant transition and the constant change.”

His words put forth an important perspective: winning matters. No matter the individual stats or the close calls, it is the ability to grab that victory that will ease the path for the Chiefs to become the first team to grab a 3-peat.