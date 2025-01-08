“How Do You Feel About the Top 5 Picks?”: Deion Sanders Jr. Questions Shedeur Sanders About His NFL Landing Spots

With the regular season wrapping up in the NFL, fans and college football stars now know that the first three picks belong to the Tennessee Titans, the Cleveland Browns, and the New York Giants, respectively. Shedeur Sanders, for many, is going to be the marquee prospect in this year’s draft, with some even backing him to be the number one selection. In the Buffs star’s eyes, however, there is no perfect landing spot, as he has entrusted God to decide his destiny.

Advertisement

In the latest episode of 2 Legendary with Shedeur Sanders, the QB’s elder brother, Deion Sanders Jr., asked him to share his thoughts on the teams holding the top five picks in this year’s draft. “How do you feel about the top five picks that we now know since the season’s over?” asked the founder of Well Off Media.

Shedeur responded diplomatically — contrary to his father Deion Sanders’ infamous prediction linking his son to the Giants last year. Instead, Shedeur chose to keep things simple, letting his elder brother know that he had no dream landing spot in mind.

The QB expressed gratitude to God for guiding his career so far and assured his elder brother that he would continue trusting God’s plan for the draft as well.

“Honestly, l’ve been doing a lot of thinking, and what’s meant to happen, it’s going to happen. I don’t feel like God will ever put me in a place l’m not supposed to go. We made it everywhere that we went and been successful, so like that’s the thing, bro. l’m not paying attention to people or what these people saying… I’m happy of the order and whatever happens, because I know at the end of the day, God gonna put me on the right team.”

That said, during the conversation, Sanders Jr. did make it feel like he has started preparing for his brother’s move to the Titans, who hold the first-overall pick. Earlier during in chat, however, the two brothers openly discussed the potential family dispersion that may occur after the transition to the big league is complete.

From childhood through college, the three brothers and their father, Deion, have stayed together and worked at the same institution. This decade-long family dynamic will all go for a toss after the draft, as Coach Prime and Deion Sanders Jr. may remain at Colorado, while Shedeur and Shilo transition to the NFL.

The possibility of them living separately on three different coasts of the country, or perhaps even four, is quite high. However, while Deion Sanders Jr. made it clear that he will stay with his father and continue running Well Off Media, he has always maintained that he would like a small living space in the city where Shedeur and Shilo will be plying their trade.

Before Deion Jr. asked his brother about the landing spot, the 30-year-old even joked that he might end up buying a bigger apartment in Tennessee if things work out the way it is supposed to. Why the bigger apartment?

Because based on earlier predictions, the Giants were supposed to be the favorites for the first pick, and it turns out, Deion Jr. was planning to buy a studio in the Big Apple. But in The Volunteer State, there can be an upgrade.

“Speaking of apartments, since the last few weeks, [the way things] have played out, I might not have to buy a studio. I can buy a bigger apartment because Tennessee is at the top of the list. It’s not New York anymore.”

Deion Jr.’s statement is a dead giveaway that the Sanders clan is confident of seeing Shedeur clinching the no 1 overall pick. The question, however, remains: Are the Titans the right fit for him?

Based on the way the organization has played over the last few years, it’s certainly not the most ideal destination for a promising QB. But as seen with Jayden Daniels and the Commanders, Shedeur, with the right attitude and coaching staff, can completely change the face of Tennessee.

Safe to say, we have an exciting summer ahead of us!