“How Do You Practice Both Positions?”: Super Bowl XLIV Winner Delivers a Harsh Reality Check to Rookie Travis Hunter

Jacksonville Jaguars ead Coach Liam Coen, left, has a laugh with Jacksonville Jaguars’ first-round pick, Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver and defensive back Travis Hunter, center, during a press conference Friday, March 25, 2025 at Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. with General Manager James Gladstone, right. Credit- Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a bold move in the draft, trading up four spots to No. 2 overall and sacrificing significant draft capital to secure Travis Hunter, the electrifying two-way star from Colorado. Their intent was crystal clear: they plan to use Hunter on both sides of the ball, fulfilling his wish to play both offense and defense in the NFL. The Jaguars believe he can be a franchise-changer, impacting the game as a top-tier player on both ends.

But not everyone is convinced this plan will work in the NFL. Former quarterback Chase Daniel, alongside NFL insider Diana Russini, recently discussed what Hunter’s dual-role future might actually look like — and whether it’s sustainable at the professional level.

There’s no question the buzz around Hunter is real. Fans are excited to see him try something so rare at the next level. But, as Russini and Daniel pointed out, that vision comes with serious challenges, particularly in terms of coaching logistics and load management.

Daniel, while intrigued by the idea, is skeptical about Hunter playing full-time on both sides. He expects new head coach Liam Coen, an offensive-minded leader, to prioritize Hunter’s usage on offense, where Daniel believes he can have the greatest impact. In his view, Hunter is a dynamic playmaker who can change a game with the ball in his hands.

On defense, Daniel envisions a more situational role for Hunter — to use him in specific packages and on key downs. There’s virtually no chance, he argues, that Hunter will be logging every snap on both offense and defense.

Daniel acknowledged that this dual workload would leave even a supremely talented athlete like Hunter drained, not just physically, but mentally as well.

“He wants to play both ways. Obviously, it’s an offensive HC, Liam Coen. He is going to put his playmakers in positions to make plays. Travis Hunter is a playmaker. I think you have to start him offensively because he can make a bigger impact on the game. But where does he go from there? He probably has a package of plays on defense. Conditioning that’s great, but it’s the meetings. How do you practice both positions? NFL practices are very difficult. How does he fit in with that?”

Still, Daniel remains cautiously optimistic. He believes that while Hunter may not be a full-time two-way player, he can still carry a significant load and make a major impact if used strategically.

Travis Hunter has made his intentions clear. He wants to play both like he has been doing his whole life, and loves doing. He is eager to prove his doubters wrong with his strong work ethic and tenacity. But the question remains, does he need to?

Playing both excessively will put a strain on his body and increase the chance of injury. This could severely impact his time in the NFL and shorten it. It’s not like they would pay a lot extra for being a starter on both sides of the ball, especially under his rookie contract. The Heisman winner would burn himself out.

A handful of players played both positions in the past, including the likes of Deion Sanders, Troy Brown, Champ Bailey, Mike Vrabel, and Julian Edelman. The most recent player to do so was J.J. Watt. However, none of these players played full-time on both offense and defense.

The last player to truly play both ways full-time was Hall of Famer Chuck Bednarik, who played center and linebacker for the Philadelphia Eagles in the 1950s and 1960s. He could do the same, but the speed and workload of the modern NFL would be too much to handle.

Travis Hunter should play as a receiver because he will get more money playing the position. He should limit his snaps as CB to one-third of the total.

While playing both sides could land him in the record books, the question remains: is there a real incentive to play as both a cornerback and wide receiver?