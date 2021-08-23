“Teddy Bridgewater is a little like Tom Brady”: Vic Fangio Snubs Drew Lock As Broncos Starting Quarterback Role Remains Up In The Air

Teddy Bridgewater had a great game against Seattle Seahawks amidst his QB battle with Drew Lock. And HC Vic Fangio believes Tom Brady and Teddy Bridgewater have some very similar traits.

The Denver Broncos will have the most obvious QB Battle heading into training camp, without a single one having the edge over the other. Teddy Bridgewater will head into the camp on his third roster in as many seasons. And Lock will hope to rejuvenate the faith that the Broncos had in him after an impressive rookie season. So the QB Battle in Denver should be one of the headlines ahead of training camp.

Drew Lock started 5 games in his rookie season and impressed many as he went 4-1, throwing 7 touchdowns to only 3 interceptions. But his sophomore slump saw him win only 4 games and lose 9, as he threw 16 scores to 15 interceptions, despite having a loaded receiver core.

After an impressive 2019 season, Teddy Bridgewater signed a 3 year $63M deal with the Carolina Panthers. But was disappointing throughout the season, and eventually got traded to the Broncos after only his first year.

But with a very impressive preseason game, it looks like Bridgewater might have created a little edge for himself.

Vic Fangio said Teddy Bridgewater is a little like Tom Brady