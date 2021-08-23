“Teddy Bridgewater is a little like Tom Brady”: Vic Fangio Snubs Drew Lock As Broncos Starting Quarterback Role Remains Up In The Air

Teddy Bridgewater had a great game against Seattle Seahawks amidst his QB battle with Drew Lock. And HC Vic Fangio believes Tom Brady and Teddy Bridgewater have some very similar traits.
The Denver Broncos will have the most obvious QB Battle heading into training camp, without a single one having the edge over the other. Teddy Bridgewater will head into the camp on his third roster in as many seasons. And Lock will hope to rejuvenate the faith that the Broncos had in him after an impressive rookie season. So the QB Battle in Denver should be one of the headlines ahead of training camp.
Drew Lock started 5 games in his rookie season and impressed many as he went 4-1, throwing 7 touchdowns to only 3 interceptions. But his sophomore slump saw him win only 4 games and lose 9, as he threw 16 scores to 15 interceptions, despite having a loaded receiver core.
After an impressive 2019 season, Teddy Bridgewater signed a 3 year $63M deal with the Carolina Panthers. But was disappointing throughout the season, and eventually got traded to the Broncos after only his first year.
OFFICIAL: We’ve agreed to trade for QB Teddy Bridgewater.
Welcome to #BroncosCountry, @teddyb_h2o!
📰 » https://t.co/MTAkJXIP9f pic.twitter.com/QACFKSikK9
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) April 28, 2021
But with a very impressive preseason game, it looks like Bridgewater might have created a little edge for himself.
Vic Fangio said Teddy Bridgewater is a little like Tom Brady
Bridgewater only played two series in the Broncos’ 30-3 dismantling of the Seattle Seahawks in the second full weekend of the NFL preseason but made most of his opportunity. He completed 9 of 11 passes for 105 yards and a score and marching them down the field for another against a solid hawks defence.
Drew Lock on the other hand completed 9 of 14 attempts for 80 yards after getting sacked on back to back plays.
Teddy Bridgewater is GUNNING for that QB1 job 🎯 pic.twitter.com/j842sLp4oO
— PFF (@PFF) August 22, 2021
Teddy played well, obviously. You guys saw it,” third-year Broncos head coach Vic Fangio following the preseason game. “Some of his good plays were hard quarterback plays, where he had to manipulate the pocket, step up, step laterally, wait for something to come open late. I thought he did really well.”
“There’s two types of elusive quarterbacks – ones that run around, and there’s the other ones that manipulate the pocket to buy time. The best of that in the past 20 years has been Tom Brady, and (Bridgewater’s) got a little of that in him, as far as manipulating the pocket.”
Nothing is confirmed yet, but Bridgewater as the Week 1 starter could be a solid pick. Tom Brady never came out of a QB competition a loser, so Vic Fangio’s comment could be a sign come Week 1.