Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Reveals She Took a Shot for Every Touchdown Scored During the Bills vs. Rams Offensive Battle

If there was one game where you should not have taken a shot for every touchdown scored last week, it was the high-scoring matchup between the Bills and the Rams. Unfortunately for Kelly Stafford, she learned this the hard way, as she chose this game of all for her and her friends’ drinking game.

On the latest episode of “The Morning After,” Kelly Stafford, wife of Rams QB Matthew Stafford, candidly revealed that she did not expect the Bills vs Rams game to be a high-scoring affair. She instead came into her stadium suite with the impression that the match was going to be a tight, scrappy affair.

So, in order to keep her and her friends’ spirits high, and to throw some “juju around,” Kelly & Co. decided to play a drinking game where she would take a shot after every TD scored. Little did she see it coming that the game would eventually have 11 TDs scored – 5 by her husband, and the rest by Bills quarterback, Josh Allen.

“Yesterday, we played a fun game in the suite… We were like you know what, let’s have a good time [because] that game was going to be tough. We knew it and we were like well we’re going to put some good juju out there and we are going to take a shot for every touchdown. Little did we know that there were going to be a lot of touchdowns,” Kelly said on the show.

That said, Kelly didn’t regret her decision one bit. For starters, the Rams won the tough outing by a whisker. Secondly, Kelly was happy with Matthew’s performance. And rightfully so.

The QB put on a clinic by going head-to-head with the highly touted Bills defense and didn’t even get sacked while doing so. And lastly, Kelly was extra proud of the Rams’ offensive line for playing their hearts out on the special occasion of National Offensive Lineman Day.

“Honestly, it was a really good time. It was such a good game. It was National Offensive Lineman Day which I was so happy,” she continued. “Plus zero sacks on our guy [Matthew Stafford]… Also, our line played their nuts off and I could not be prouder.”

After the offensive line played a major role in the Rams’ win, the drunk Kelly was so elated that she decided to let her love for them be known by filing for National Offensive Lineman Day to be recognized as a national holiday.

Inspiringly enough, Kelly went all the way by writing an application justifying why the day deserves to be a holiday. Luckily, Stafford’s efforts didn’t go to waste as the application went on to get approved in the initial stage.

For Kelly, however, this gesture was simply to let the Rams OL personnel know how happy and proud the team is of them.

“We wanted our guys to know that we were grateful for them… So you have to write as to why it should be a holiday, and you know, you wait till they read all that, and then, they either accept it or say no, and they did approve it, which was exciting but then you got to pay. So there’s that, but you know that was well worth… I hope the guys felt the love.”

In a world where the QBs rule the roost, it’s heartening to see Offensive Linemen get their flowers. Here’s hoping for more such wholesome stories to emerge.