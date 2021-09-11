“Joe Burrow will probably be better than Carson Palmer”: Mike Zimmer has high praise for Bengals QB ahead of Week 1 matchup

Joe Burrow and the Bengals will face Mike Zimmer and the Vikings on September 12th for their season opener. And Zimmer has some high praise for the 2nd year QB.

Joe Burrow lived up to the hype that earned him the 1st overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He threw for 13 scores to only 5 interceptions and led the team to 2 victories. But a horrid offensive line saw Burrow being tossed around with ease before his ACL tear shut down his rookie season.

Entering his sophomore season, the Bengals don’t really have realistic playoff hopes, but the season will be vital for Burrow to prove to himself and the world of his elite skill set.

Happy 24th Birthday Joe Burrow! Burrow is only the 3rd rookie in NFL history to have at least 2,650 pass yds and 13 pass TD in their first 10 starts. Can’t wait to see year 2 🙏 pic.twitter.com/qKg7WNDnJZ — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) December 10, 2020

And with the season just around the corner, Mike Zimmer has an interesting comparison for the QB.

Mike Zimmer believes Joe Burrow will be better than Carson Wentz.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer was defensive coordinator of the Bengals for six seasons before getting the top job in Minnesota, and his time in Cincinnati overlapped with Carson Palmer, who was a Pro Bowl quarterback with the Bengals.

But Zimmer believes the 2nd year QB can be even better than the former Bengal.

“I have been extremely impressed with watching Burrow. This kid is competitive,” Zimmer said, via Bengals.com. “He’s a heck of a scrambler. He’s got a big-time arm, he’s not afraid to throw the ball into tight windows. He seems to see things and get the ball off really quick. It looks like, I remember, Carson the way he could spin the ball.”

“This guy will probably be better than him. He’s a better scrambler, but I’ve been so impressed with the toughness. He will take a shot, scramble and dive or the first down. Run a quarterback draw. All the things he does. I think y’all hit big on that one.”

Carson spent 7 years in Cincinnati, where he led the franchise to 2 playoff appearances. So Burrow’s comparison to him is definitely a big one.

