“How Fitting Is This?”: Patrick Mahomes’ Mother Randi Finds Out Her Hometown Road Signs Feature Her Grandkids’ Names

Not even in her wildest dreams would Randi Mahomes have imagined that one day, a road sign in her hometown of Tyler, Texas, would feature the same name as her two grandkids. As unlikely as this sounds, this is exactly what Randi stumbled upon during a visit to the Rose Capital of America. The sign had Golden and Sterling painted on it, two of Randi’s three grandkids.

Advertisement

Upon seeing the road signs, Patrick Mahomes’ mother quickly snapped a few pictures and shared them with fans on Instagram. She also wrote a caption expressing both her shock and excitement. After all, it’s not every day you see your grandchildren’s names painted on a road sign in your hometown.

“I drove past this sign in my hometown, and y’all know I just had to stop for a picture. How fitting is this??? I’m now a Grandi x3, and my heart couldn’t be more full — Sterling, Bronze, and now Golden! Feeling so blessed.”

As Randi explained, she stumbled upon the signboard unexpectedly while driving through her hometown. In a rush to capture the moment, she quickly steered her car toward the sign and took the photos.

“I whipped my car around real quick when I randomly spotted it!!!” revealed Randi.

Since there were only two signboards, Grandi Mahomes didn’t want Bronze (Mahomes’ middle child) to feel left out. We’re not sure if she ran to the store to buy a T-shirt/sweatshirt bearing the two-year-old’s name, but she was wearing one like that. She was also carrying a shopping bag with the name “Bronze” on it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randi Mahomes (@randimahomes)

Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, was understandably filled with gratitude upon seeing the pictures. She expressed her happiness by commenting, “Love it,” accompanied by a bunch of emojis on Randi’s Instagram post. In reply, the Chiefs QB’s mom commented with three heart emojis.

Meanwhile, most netizens couldn’t believe the sheer coincidence. “Wow, the odds of this,” commented one user, to which Randi simply agreed. “I know right?” she wrote.

Fellow natives of Randi’s hometown were surprised as well, as they had apparently never noticed the road signs despite spending so much time on Golden Road. The three-time Super Bowl winner’s mom resonated with their admission, expressing her own surprise at not putting the dots together until now. “I can’t believe I’ve never noticed it til now!!!” wrote Randi, replying to a user.

Randi Mahomes recently took to Instagram to share a photo of a road sign on her hometown which had the names Sterling and Golden on them – coincidentally the names of her grandkids as well. The comments section was expectedly a melting pot of emotions. pic.twitter.com/u9mMTWygiz — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) January 16, 2025

It’s a coincidence at best, but it’s something that made Randi Mahomes very happy. Perhaps it’s a good omen now that the family welcomed Golden just three days ago. The other two youngsters, Bronze and Sterling, are two and three years old, respectively. Sterling will turn four in February.