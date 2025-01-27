“How is That a Catch?”: Kurt Benkert Questions NFL Referees as Visuals Suggest Xavier Worthy Didn’t Possess the Ball vs. Bills

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) makes a catch against Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) during the first half in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Some things are inevitable- death, taxes, and controversial referee calls involving the Chiefs. It happened again in the crucial AFC Championship game. During the second half, Mahomes threw a pass toward Xavier Worthy who was fully covered by the Bills defender. However, the referees adjudged that Worthy caught the ball and ruled it as a big 26-yard gain.

Advertisement

Sean McDermott quickly challenged the ruling on the field. The replays showed that Worthy didn’t have complete control of the ball, with the Bills defender grabbing onto it. However, after multiple replays, the refs upheld the ruling when they should have reversed it. The Chiefs went on to score on that drive, taking a 21-14 lead.

The call outraged many across the NFL world including Kurt Benkert who questioned the ruling, arguing that Worthy didn’t hold onto the ball before it touched the ground.

“How is that a catch? The ball hit the ground? Worthy didn’t have possession when the ball hit the ground.”

How is that a catch? The ball hit the ground? Worthy didn’t have possession when the ball hit the ground. — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) January 27, 2025

Fans too decided to speak their mind on the controversial call, calling the NFL rigged (no surprises there). They expressed their anguish over the Chiefs getting favorable calls yet again.

Tell me the NFL is rigged without telling me it’s rigged! — JustMe (@JustMe2970) January 27, 2025

Another chimed in and added,

How was that a catch by KC?

This league has gotten so fixed for the Chiefs it’s beyond noticeable now. The officials are deciding the outcomes of these games and it’s ruining the NFL. — Patriot Network (@PatriotForLyf) January 27, 2025

However, many argue that the ball didn’t move when it touched the ground and per the rules, it was a catch. A few pointed out that the Chiefs would have still gotten the first down regardless because of the holding call.

I can’t stand the chiefs as much as anyone but the ball can hit the ground as long as control is still maintained. I hear you but based on the rules this is the right call — LEEEROY JENKINS (@mochabear69420) January 27, 2025

Others said,

Would have been a first down for KC anyway on the obvious hold, they likely would’ve bled more clock and Buffalo may not have gotten the Touchdown — Mr S is gonna live on a boat (@slomotion4199) January 27, 2025

Even Skip Bayless argued about the call, stating that it wasn’t clear that Worthy held onto the ball after Bishop’s interception. He argued that if the refs didn’t want to rule it a pick, they should have at least called it an incomplete pass.

“Are we sure Worthy gained possession after Bishop had the interception? Ball did hit the ground, so at least should be incomplete. I understand tie goes to the offensive player, but was it really 50-50?”

Are we sure Worthy gained possession after Bishop had the interception? Ball did hit the ground, so at least should be incomplete. I understand tie goes to the offensive player, but was it really 50-50? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 27, 2025

This situation falls into a gray area, as we’ve often seen similar plays ruled differently. Many believed the call could have been overturned, either as an interception or at least an incompletion.

That said, several key calls went against the Bills during the game. However, those officiating decisions ultimately didn’t determine the outcome. Buffalo had their chance but failed to capitalize. After the Chiefs took the lead, Josh Allen and his offense couldn’t convert a critical first down to stay alive.

A crucial drop by Dalton Kincaid proved costly, and the Bills turned the ball over on downs once again. Patrick Mahomes sealed the victory by picking up the necessary yards to close out the game.

For Buffalo, the dream of reaching the Super Bowl remains elusive, while a Chiefs’ three-peat is now looking inevitable.