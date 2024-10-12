How Jerod Mayo’s Patriots Can Turn Their Season Around by Following Washington Commanders’ Playbook

Oct 6, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo watches the game against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The Patriots and the Commanders are at opposite ends of the spectrum ahead of Week VI NFL matchups. While the Commanders, under coach Dan Quinn, have recorded 4 wins in 5 games, the Patriots, led by new coach Jerod Mayo, have only managed 1 win from 5 games.

Adding to the Patriots’ worries, they had a disastrous 2023-24 season, recording just 4 wins in 17 games. The Commanders shared a similar fate, with 4 wins and 13 losses.

What has turned things around for the Commanders this season? The first factor is their improved offensive line, resulting in high scoring. Interestingly, the Commanders have scored the most points among the 32 NFL teams, with a tally of 155 points, averaging 31 per game.

After starting the season with a 20-37 loss to the Buccaneers, the Commanders bounced back with a 21-18 win over the Giants, a 38-33 win over the Bengals, a 42-14 blowout against the Cardinals, and a 34-13 victory over the Browns in Week 5.

Jayden Daniels’s impressive performance has also been a big factor, leading to high scores and keeping opponents in check.

A high-scoring team can always put pressure on opponents and maintain a psychological edge. This is what the Commanders have achieved in their last 3 games.

In contrast, the Patriots are among the lowest in terms of scoring, with just 62 points from 5 games, averaging 12.4 points per game. Their highest (20 points) came against the Seahawks, where they lost the game 20-23. The Patriots have also conceded 102 points, compared to the Commanders’ 115.

Despite being known for their defense, the Patriots need their offense to fire up under Jerod Mayo if they want to end their losing streak. Notably, the QB race between Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye has now been settled, with Mayo choosing Maye for the Sunday game against the Texans.

Although there is talk of a rookie leading the Patriots, they can take confidence from how Daniels has boosted the Commanders this season. The aggression shown in scoring by the Commanders is a key area the Patriots should address.

Will the Patriots follow the Commanders’ high-scoring strategy? It’s clear that their lack of scoring is a major issue, and the Commanders’ model has successfully tackled this, resulting in a winning streak.