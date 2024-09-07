How Many Black Quarterbacks Will Start for NFL Teams in the 2024 Season?

Sep 5, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws a pass during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The 2023-24 NFL season was truly historic with 14 black quarterbacks starting in Week 1 — a jump from 11 QBs who played during the 2022-2023 season.

Superstars like Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs), Jalen Hurts (Eagles), Lamar Jackson (Ravens), and Dak Prescott (Cowboys) are leading their teams while NFL‘s rising stars like Bryce Young (Panthers), C.J. Stroud (Texans), and Anthony Richardson (Colts) have all eyes on them.

Taking things to the next level in 2024, for the first time in NFL history, 15 black quarterbacks will start in Week 1. The champion athletes who are a part of this milestone are:

Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles) Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys) C.J. Stroud (Houston Texans) Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals) Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks) Deshaun Watson (Cleveland Browns) Anthony Richardson (Indianapolis Colts) Caleb Williams (Chicago Bears) Russell Wilson (Pittsburgh Steelers) Jayden Daniels (Commanders) Jacoby Brissett (New England Patriots) Bryce Young (Carolina Panthers) Jordan Love (Green Bay Packers)

Over the past few years, the surge in the number of African American quarterbacks playing in the league showcases the evolution that has taken place as previously, it was a position that was more often than not reserved for white players.

That said, the path to this revolution was not smooth at all — something which Prime Video has tried to portray in their upcoming three-part docuseries, ‘Evolution of the Black Quarterback’.

Before this renaissance, pioneers like Marlin Briscoe and James Harris broke the barriers for the new generation. Harris became the first ever black QB to start regularly for an NFL team back in 1938. On the other hand, in 1968, Briscoe became the first-ever black starting QB in modern pro football history.

Things gradually got better after that when, in 1988, former Washington Redskins QB Doug Williams became the first African American quarterback to win a Super Bowl. Another torchbearer who played a pivotal role in transforming the scene for black QBs is former Philadelphia Eagles legend Randall Cunningham.

In the current era, Patrick Mahomes is reigning supreme. He already has three Super Bowl wins and is chasing a three-peat this NFL season. Another trailblazer is Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson.

As more Black QBs take the gridiron, they are smashing the prejudices — showing how success is about talent and skill and not race.