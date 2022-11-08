Dan Snyder Washington Commanders: How Much Will It Cost To Buy The Commanders And Will Jeff Bezos Make A Play?

Feb 2, 2022; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Commanders co-owner Dan Snyder speaks as co-owner Tanya Snyder (L) listens during a press conference revealing the Commanders as the new name for the formerly named Washington Football Team at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders are up for sale as Dan Snyder decided that he was going to put the entire franchise up for sale. The move comes after shocking allegations against Snyder.

Dan Snyder and Tanya Snyder have owned the Commanders since 1999. They have had a great run of 23 years of ownership, but recently, things turned ugly for them.

The Washington Post released a report in 2020 citing that under Snyder’s ownership, the Commanders had created a workspace that included a culture of se*ual harassment and misconduct within the organization.

They also detailed another report which put a spotlight on the notable negative experiences that several females endured while working under Snyder.

The NFL launched an investigation, and they handed down a massive penalty which included fining the team $10 million and having Dan Snyder removed from day-to-day operations for a year.

Now, the team is up for sale.

Commanders announced that Tanya and Dan Snyder have hired Bank of America Securities to explore the sale of their franchise. pic.twitter.com/segaWzHyQP — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 2, 2022

How Much Will Dan Snyder Sell The Commanders For?

With the Commanders up for sale, it begs the question of how much they will go for. NFL franchises are expensive. They cost billions of dollars, and you need to be ready to give up a lot to buy one.

Recently, the Denver Broncos were sold for a whopping $4.65 billion to Walmart heir Rob Walton. Currently, that stands as the most expensive sale for a franchise in NFL history.

However, with the Commanders’ current state, there are chances that the number only increases. Apparently, the asking price for the franchise will be nearly $7 billion.

What are the Commanders expected to sell for and when will the sale be finalized?@JayGlazer has the latest for us ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/VOjuSHB1Ua — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 6, 2022

There are also reports that a partnership between Jay-Z and Jeff Bezos could be in the works to purchase the franchise. However, Dan Snyder would reject such a deal. Bezos purchased the Washington Post in 2013 for $250 million, giving rise to tension between the two sides.

Matthew McConaughey has strong ties to Washington’s NFL franchise. He’s been a fan of the team for years, and he was reportedly on Dan Snyder’s yacht during the Super Bowl last year. Now, he’s joined the mix to buy the Commanders from Snyder — alongside Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z. pic.twitter.com/dKR6b1Z1sY — Front Office Sports (@FOS) November 8, 2022

