“$3.5 Billion Colts Owner Jim Irsay Is The Biggest Problem For The Franchise”: NFL Analyst Jimmy Johnson Reacts To Frank Reich’s Firing

The Indianapolis Colts have had a forgettable season thus far. They went into last Sunday’s game against the Patriots with a lot of hope but ended up getting thrashed brutally.

Right from the word go, the team from Indianapolis looked down and out. They allowed the Patriots to dominate the proceedings and the team from New England duly obliged.

With a 3-5-1 record after 8 games into the same, the Colts just haven’t been able to look good in any department of the game. As a result, the management decided to fire the team’s head coach Frank Reich after the latest embarrassing loss.

Reflecting on the massive call made by Jim Irsay, NFL analyst Jimmy Johnson made a few very intriguing points during an appearance on “The Herd With Colin Cowherd.”

Also Read: Most QB Rushing Yards In A Game : Is Justin Fields TD Run Against Dolphins the Longest by an NFL Quarterback?

Jimmy Johnson Reflects On Colts’ Decision To Fire Frank Reich

Johnson claimed that the Colts Head Coach position is a terrible job to take up at this instance as they are lacking in every department. “You look at their cap numbers, you look at their players, they don’t have a quarterback, they don’t have anything to build upon right now,” he stated.

Jimmy went on to add that apart from the fact that they will get some high draft picks as they will finish terribly this season, the team doesn’t really have anything substantial to look forward to this season.

A miraculous turnaround for the Colts this season is out of the question, Johnson claimed. “Rebuilding is going to take a few years and if you have an owner like Jim Irsay who is going to be making some decisions, then you got a bigger problem,” he said.

While Frank has been asked to leave, the Colts have named Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim head coach. Without a doubt, Jeff has a very tough job to do. The Colts are looking out of ideas at the moment and he would be forced to make some really major calls before the team’s next clash against the Raiders.

Also Read: Tom Brady 100k Yards: How Many Passing Yards Does Tom Brady Have In His Career?