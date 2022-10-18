How Much Do NFL Refs Make? Highest Paid NFL Referees

Much like all the other professionals involved in the smooth conduct of NFL matches, the refs also take home a hefty salary.

The stakes are always high in the biggest league on the planet. The franchise owners are some of the richest and well-renowned business tycoons, the players are some of the highest paid athletes in the world and even the NFL broadcasting deals involve massive numbers.

Several entities are involved, the biggest brands in the world are involved, all in all, NFL is one of the biggest leagues in the history of mankind.

However, amidst all this, a group of people who don’t often get as much attention as they should are the referees. Although they receive little to no appreciation for their job, they do end up trending on Twitter as soon as they make a slightly controversial call.

NFL Referees Are Also Earning Big

Being an NFL referee is indeed a thankless job. However, after looking at the amount of money they make, not many would refuse the opportunity of monitoring the great game, if they are ever presented with one.

Although there isn’t much information available about how much exactly the refs take home every season, according to several reports, the accepted number in 2019 was $205,000 per season.

Without a doubt, the number would have definitely gone up in 2022. Moreover, as per ProFootballNetwork, the salaries of head referees would be much higher than the $205,000 average.

Moreover, these are just the main season numbers, reportedly, the refs earn extra for officiating in the post season encounters. Notably, the league doesn’t pay the officials per game. They receive a season salary and additional pre-game payment.

Till now, the referees who have taken home the most amount of money by officiating in the league are Walt Anderson, Brad Allen and Craig Wrolstad. Reportedly, all three of them have taken home more than a quarter of a million.

Moreover, female referees are also being steadily roped in by the league which is a fantastic sign. Till now, Sarah Thomas, Maia Chaka and Robin DeLorenzo are the three female refs involved with the NFL and we can expect the number to increase in the near future.

