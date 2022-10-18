Peyton Manning and Eli Manning have been part of the very popular Manningcast, but they haven’t been on in recent times.

The Manningcast is one of the most entertaining ways to watch a football game. Peyton Manning and Eli Manning will sit down and commentate an entire game together.

They even bring guests on. Guests range from all sorts of types of people from celebrities to stars from other sports, and of course NFL stars, both current and former.

The Manning brothers have a great TV personality, and they know how to use their strong relationship well. They can always joke around with each other, knowing it’ll land well.

MNF has reserved the Manningcast as their strongest promoter for a prime-time game, and the results have been incredible so far. The thing that makes it the most enjoyable is the fact that the two brothers are so candid.

the manningcast was saying what every fan was screaming at their TV tonight pic.twitter.com/J1XzXeY2KC — alex (@highlghtheaven) September 13, 2022

Manning MNF Broadcast : Are Eli and Peyton Manning on tonight?

Tonight, the Chargers and Broncos are locked in a tight divisional game. Both teams have disappointed coming out of the gates this year, and a win tonight could do wonders in terms of finding momentum.

Currently, Russell Wilson and the Broncos are up on the Herbert-led Chargers 13-10. If you noticed, however, the Manningcast isn’t there tonight. In fact, it wasn’t there last week either.

Even Peyton and Eli need their breaks at times, and as a result, they’ll be following a set schedule when it comes to broadcasting. They will be back in action next week when the Bears take on the Patriots. Here is the complete Manningcast schedule.