“How Shocking is that Miami Win Over Jets Was a Scorigami?”: Ryan Fitzpatrick Amused By Rams vs. Bills Not Entering The Record Territory

Ryan Fitzpatrick on the Thursday Night Football Tonight set at SoFi Stadium.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, a true NFL journeyman, spent 17 seasons in the league, playing and starting for nine different franchises. Four of those teams faced off today in games that featured wild and memorable scorelines. The Rams edged out the Bills in a thrilling 44-42 showdown.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins secured a 32-26 victory over the Jets, two franchises Fitzpatrick also represented for two seasons each. While Buffalo’s narrow loss grabbed attention, it was Miami’s unique scoreline that etched its place in the history books, which left Fitzmagic amused.

Fitzpatrick took to X(formerly Twitter) to react to the two contrasting scorelines. He found it hard to believe that Miami’s win over the Green Gang is a Scorigami while the Rams’ 44-42 win over the Bills isn’t.

Scorigami is the score that has never happened before in NFL history. Well, it’s hard to believe that in the NFL’s 104-year history, no match has ended 32-26 but a team has scored 42 points and lost.

It’s because the matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals finished 44-42 in year 1997, with the Birds winning the game.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins win wouldn’t have been the Scorigami if Jason Sanders hadn’t missed the extra point in Miami’s first TD. The 52-yard field that they kicked in the last few seconds to tie the game and send it to overtime would have been enough. But once they went to OT, Miami scored a TD and since extra point tries don’t matter during OT, the game finished 32-26.

Many fans were quick to point out that Ryan Fitzpatrick also played for the Bengals, one of the teams involved in the first-ever 44-42 game.

Some fans joked that “Fitzmagic” was flexing his Harvard education, while others noted that if the Bills hadn’t scored their final touchdown, leaving the game at 44-35, that too would have been a Scorigami scoreline.

Today, the Dolphins added another Scorigami to their history with a victory over the Jets, marking the NFL’s 1,089th unique scoreline.

This season alone has featured five Scorigami moments. Aside from Miami’s win, the other four were:

  • Week 1: 49ers 32, Jets 19
  • Week 2: Saints 44, Cowboys 19
  • Week 6: Lions 47, Cowboys 9
  • Week 11: Lions 52, Jaguars 6

Last season, there were nine Scorigami scorelines in the NFL, with the Miami Dolphins playing a role in three of them—winning twice and losing once.

