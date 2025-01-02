mobile app bar

“How Short Is Skattebo”: CFB Fans Amused as 6-Foot-4 Arch Manning Towers Over Peach Bowl MVP Cam Skattebo

Suresh Menon
Published

Cam Skattebo and Arch Manning

Cam Skattebo [Left]; Arch Manning [Right]; Image Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Despite ASU losing to the Texas Longhorns at the Peach Bowl, Cam Skattebo made the match a memorable affair for multiple reasons. His relentless grit and significant offensive contributions were among them, as were the visuals of Cam’s post-game interaction with Arch Manning.

After the Longhorns narrowly edged out the Sun Devils, Texas QB Arch Manning ensured that he let his appreciation known to Cam, who arguably had the best game of his career. In a video posted by ESPN, Arch is seen looking for the running back, only to see him surrounded by a crowd of Longhorns players, all seeking a handshake.

Once the crowd dispersed, Arch leaned in for a side hug, patted Cam’s back, exchanged a few pleasantries, and left for the locker room. Pretty normal interaction, right? Wrong. It was an ordinary visual until netizens couldn’t stop themselves from reacting to how short Skattebo appeared next to Arch Manning. Officially, Cam is listed at 5 feet and 11 inches by the Arizona State website.

Despite a decent height, the ASU standout looked like a dwarf standing next to the 6-foot-4 Manning. This made netizens wonder if Cam is too short or Manning is too tall.

Among the wave of comments poking fun at the height difference was a vote of appreciation by a netizen. The X user thanked Cam Skattebo for being an inspiration to all the aspiring athletes on the shorter side of the height scale.

The user was so inspired by Cam’s mercurial performance that they showed the RB’s play to their son, encouraging him to ignore the bullies who tease him for his short stature.

Another user continued this positive trail of comments as they likened Cam’s build to that of the fictional superhero character, Wolverine.

Honestly, all the comments on the internet about Cam’s short height have been far from reality. Granted, Cam is shorter than an average NFL player 6’2”], but the reason he looks even shorter than 5’11” is due to his stout build.

In the same way, Manning looked way taller than 6’4″ due to his slender build. Had Cam’s body structure would have been on the leaner side, half of the height difference jokes would have disappeared.

That said, the short height doesn’t seem to be a disadvantage for Skattebo. Against the Longhorns, Cam raked in three combined TDs, 143 rushing yards, and 42 passing yards. Skattebo was even named Peach Bowl MVP, despite being from the losing side.

