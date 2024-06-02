“Hundreds” of Tom Brady’s Teammates Will Be Present at June 12th Hall of Fame Induction

Sep 10, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots former quarterback Tom Brady speaks during a halftime ceremony in his honor during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Image Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady’s Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will see “hundreds” of his teammates coming in to honor the undisputed GOAT of football. The New England Patriots will celebrate their fortune-changing quarterback by hosting the grand event on June 12th at Gillette Stadium.

Advertisement

According to Mike Reiss of ESPN, Damien Woody, a former offensive guard for the Patriots who also won two Super Bowls with Tom Brady, will be joining hundreds of former teammates of Brady during that special night in Foxborough. The prodigal son’s return will be celebrated in the grandest manner possible, considering the entire arena has already been sold out.

The official website of the New England Patriots says the 7x Super Bowl champ will be the 35th athlete to be inducted in Foxborough. They have never hosted a ceremony inside the stadium, because they have never inducted someone as big as Tom Brady — arguably the first football superstar of his stature.

By now, most football fans have heard how since day one Brady believed in himself. Even though he was drafted at an underwhelming position, he was determined to prove the entire fraternity wrong with his gameplay.

And so he did, even changing the lives of many teammates throughout the journey. He was famous for taking pay cuts all his career in New England so that the front office could structure the roster around him. So many players made life-changing money and careers beyond the field, just for the fact that they shared locker rooms with the great Tom Brady.

They got to the position they did by sheer hard work. But to receive the notoriety and credibility at their level, only came with being Brady’s teammate. And in that spirit, it seems they have all joined forces to come and honor the success of Tom Brady.

Another man who might or might not make an appearance, but was unquestionably integral to the Patriots project is Bill Belichick. Although he finds himself without a coaching job after almost three decades, he did show up for Brady’s roast. And since this is a much more sincere event in comparison, a person of Belichick’s cadence should be attending.

According to the official website, it will start around 7:00 p.m. and go on until 9:30 p.m. The significance of the date, 12/6, lies in Brady’s jersey number 12 and the six rings he won with the Patriots.