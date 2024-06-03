mobile app bar

Husband Jonathan Owens Pours His Heart Out on Wife Simone Biles’ GOAT-Worthy Achievement Before Paris Olympics

Anushree Gupta
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Husband Jonathan Owens Pours His Heart Out on Wife Simone Biles’ GOAT-Worthy Achievement Before Paris Olympics

Credits: Simone Biles’ official Instagram account

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are one of the most admired couples in sports, consistently showing their mutual support and admiration. While Biles has often been in the limelight for her remarkable achievements, she has always kept her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens, at the forefront, cheering him on. However, the tables turned recently as Owens passionately celebrated Biles’ latest GOAT-worthy accomplishment.

Simone Biles has once again solidified her status as the greatest of all time (GOAT) by clinching her ninth U.S. All-Around Championship title. The historic feat makes her one of the most decorated women in U.S. gymnastics history, another feather in the cap for the Olympian talent. As the Paris Olympics approached, her victory gave a promising preview of what could be another golden attempt by Owens’ superstar wife.

Jonathan Owens, therefore, didn’t hold back in expressing his pride and admiration for his Simone, reposting a celebratory message from Team USA and USA Gymnastics on Instagram, which declared, “9x U.S. All-Around Champion [Simone Biles] is one of one #XfinityChamps.” Alongside it, the NFL safety added his own praise, writing:

“9th time!!!!!!! Amazing [heart eyes emojis]” 

In addition to sharing this post, Owens also uploaded a video clip from the event, capturing Biles celebrating her moment on the tri-level podium. He added a caption, writing:

“Went 5 for 5!!! Swept every event,” hyping up her exceptional performance across all competitions.

Biles, who has 37 Olympic and Championship medals — 23 of which are gold, the most in the world — is well deserving of the appreciation. The heartfelt support from Owens is a beautiful reflection of their relationship, where both athletes uplift each other’s successes. However, the couple, especially Owens, hasn’t always been successful at doing so.

Simone Biles Claps Back at Disrespectful Fans After Jonathan Owens Claims to Be a ‘Catch’

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have captivated fans with their powerful relationship, but not all attention has been positive. Back in December 2023, Owens sparked controversy by claiming on the “Pivot” podcast that he was the “catch” in their relationship.

The statement hit a nerve for many who know Biles for her legendary status as an Olympian gymnast on the world stage. Therefore, Owens suffered a wave of criticism, with some fans going so far as to suggest Biles should divorce him.

Biles, however, has consistently stood by her husband, showing mutual love and respect in their relationship. During an April episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Biles passionately defended Owens, stating,

 “He’s the sweetest. He praises the ground that I walk on… he truly goes out of his way to do anything for me.”

Biles even addressed the ongoing negativity in an Instagram story, telling critics to “respectfully f**k off” and warning that she would block those who continued making negative comments. Safe to say, with their constant support and love, the couple is now proving that they are both ‘catches’ for each other.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Anushree Gupta

Anushree Gupta

x-iconfacebook-icon

Anushree Gupta is a Content Writer at The Sports Rush. She has immersed herself in the world of the NFL for over a year. An architect by profession, her love for football led to the transition to sports journalism. Formerly a freelancer, she lent her writing talent to various sports including golf, basketball, and baseball. In 2023, she became a part of the Sportsrush NFL Content team, channeling her passion into covering NFL news. She has now authored over 900 articles and built a close connection with the sport. She is a Philly fan with one exception on her list, Tom Brady! Make sure to follow!

Read more from Anushree Gupta

Share this article

Don’t miss these