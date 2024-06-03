Husband Jonathan Owens Pours His Heart Out on Wife Simone Biles’ GOAT-Worthy Achievement Before Paris Olympics

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are one of the most admired couples in sports, consistently showing their mutual support and admiration. While Biles has often been in the limelight for her remarkable achievements, she has always kept her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens, at the forefront, cheering him on. However, the tables turned recently as Owens passionately celebrated Biles’ latest GOAT-worthy accomplishment.

Advertisement

Simone Biles has once again solidified her status as the greatest of all time (GOAT) by clinching her ninth U.S. All-Around Championship title. The historic feat makes her one of the most decorated women in U.S. gymnastics history, another feather in the cap for the Olympian talent. As the Paris Olympics approached, her victory gave a promising preview of what could be another golden attempt by Owens’ superstar wife.

Jonathan Owens, therefore, didn’t hold back in expressing his pride and admiration for his Simone, reposting a celebratory message from Team USA and USA Gymnastics on Instagram, which declared, “9x U.S. All-Around Champion [Simone Biles] is one of one #XfinityChamps.” Alongside it, the NFL safety added his own praise, writing:

“9th time!!!!!!! Amazing [heart eyes emojis]”

In addition to sharing this post, Owens also uploaded a video clip from the event, capturing Biles celebrating her moment on the tri-level podium. He added a caption, writing:

“Went 5 for 5!!! Swept every event,” hyping up her exceptional performance across all competitions.

Jonathan Owens reshares @TeamUSA‘s post as Simone Biles clean sweeps all events pic.twitter.com/XL2VxorcTW — AnushreeGuptaOfficial (@Anushree_Gupta_) June 3, 2024

Biles, who has 37 Olympic and Championship medals — 23 of which are gold, the most in the world — is well deserving of the appreciation. The heartfelt support from Owens is a beautiful reflection of their relationship, where both athletes uplift each other’s successes. However, the couple, especially Owens, hasn’t always been successful at doing so.

Simone Biles Claps Back at Disrespectful Fans After Jonathan Owens Claims to Be a ‘Catch’

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have captivated fans with their powerful relationship, but not all attention has been positive. Back in December 2023, Owens sparked controversy by claiming on the “Pivot” podcast that he was the “catch” in their relationship.

The statement hit a nerve for many who know Biles for her legendary status as an Olympian gymnast on the world stage. Therefore, Owens suffered a wave of criticism, with some fans going so far as to suggest Biles should divorce him.

Biles, however, has consistently stood by her husband, showing mutual love and respect in their relationship. During an April episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Biles passionately defended Owens, stating,

“He’s the sweetest. He praises the ground that I walk on… he truly goes out of his way to do anything for me.”

https://t.co/K3Usia5cb5 News For Us Simone Biles Says Jonathan Owens Is ‘The Sweetest’ Addressing Previous Social Media Backlash – “He’s the sweetest. He praises the ground that I walk on.’ Truly, I’ve never met a man like him,” Simone shared on a recent podcast ab… More at — MySoulRadio (@MySoulRadio) April 18, 2024

Biles even addressed the ongoing negativity in an Instagram story, telling critics to “respectfully f**k off” and warning that she would block those who continued making negative comments. Safe to say, with their constant support and love, the couple is now proving that they are both ‘catches’ for each other.