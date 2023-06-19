“I’m a Real Kelce”: Travis Kelce’s Response to Von Miller’s “Fake Gronk” Comment Proves That He Has Truly Moved On

Von Miller and Travis Kelce are two fierce competitors who believe in aiming for the stars. Their passion for the game is on a whole different level when they are on the field, but they do cool down as soon as they leave the gridiron. A couple of years ago, the duo had an ugly face-off. Their on-field roughness escalated on social media, and the back-and-forth continued for quite some time. Recently, the Bills linebacker issued a public apology to settle things from his end. That forced Kelce to react and discuss his opinion about Von on the New Heights Podcast.

Miller once called the Chiefs’ Tight End, a “fake Gronkowski” on Twitter. Clearly, Miller’s intention was to poke his counterpart since his team had once defeated the KC squad by a huge margin. This gave birth to a new rivalry between the duo, with fans enjoying every second of it.

Travis Kelce invites Von Miller for a fun session

Apart from football, Kelce loves being a host. The veteran extends his immaculate talent to attract the audience on the New Heights podcast alongside his brother Jason Kelce. Every week, they try to carve out unique content, inviting guests for their subsequent episodes.

While speaking about random entities from the NFL world, Jason picked Von Miller’s public apology in one of the recent episodes on the show. He asked for his brother’s reaction. Travis, who knew what was coming, referred to his counterpart as a great dude and praised the veteran for his off-field contributions by setting an example for all the players featured in the league.

“I actually chuckled about how can you not laugh at that?” Kelce said about the ‘fake Gronkowski’ comment. “Over the years, we’ve become good friends with mutual friends and a lot of guys throughout the league. It’s just watching him play football and seeing what he does off the field,” he added.

The tight end spoke about the invitation from Miller’s end, and mentioned that he wants to host the linebacker first, and publicly accepted his apology. The moment was quite wholesome to see both these athletes respecting each other’s skillset and contribution to the game.

What was Kelce’s first reaction to Miller’s comments?

The incident happened in 2015, when the Chiefs squared up against the Broncos for a great Thursday night game. Unfortunately, it was a 31-24 loss for the KC squad, with Miller pulling out some great sacks in the matchup. After the win, the veteran tried to rub more salt in the wound by taking shots at Kelce on social media. His comments instantly circulated like wildfire on Twitter. Kelce, who caught wind of this jab, commented in a surprised manner.

“So I’m still a little confused by the actual sentence that he put together there, but I feel like I got the gist of it,” Kelce told NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava. “If I’m a ‘Fake Gronk,’ that means I have to be a real something. So I guess I’m a ‘Real Kelce’ at the end of the day.” he added.

Over the years, these statements have proven to be true, with Kelce winning two championship titles in a span of four years. His hunt for more victories continue.