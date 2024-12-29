“I Ain’t Calling You”: Marcellus Wiley Slams Stephen A. Smith Over ‘Phone Call’ Admission About Skip Bayless

Stephen A. Smith recently revealed that the real reason he and Skip Bayless are no longer on speaking terms isn’t just the fallout from the Shannon Sharpe situation—it’s a lack of connection and Bayless’s refusal to return his calls. Smith shared that, despite past disagreements with others, he still picks up their calls.

Advertisement

While Smith acknowledges that it was Bayless’s right not to answer his call during the Shannon fiasco—and insists he isn’t angry about it—he believes Skip must now live with the consequences of his actions.

Marcellus Wiley weighed in on Stephen A. Smith’s interview. While dissecting Smith’s comments, Wiley couldn’t resist taking a jab at him, particularly when Smith mentioned that, despite past disagreements, he always picks up calls from others.

Wiley quipped that, conflict or no conflict, he would never call Stephen A. Smith.

“I don’t care what, I ain’t calling you. I know you ain’t got no problem with me though but I still ain’t calling you.”

Wiley’s disinterest in calling Stephen A. Smith might stem from his past as co-host of Speak for Yourself alongside Jason Whitlock. The two may still share a friendship, and Whitlock happens to be one of the few people Stephen A. openly despises—once going so far as to call him the “devil reincarnate”.

Smith and Skip were once inseparable on ESPN’s First Take, forming one of the most iconic duos in sports media. Today, however, the two aren’t even on speaking terms. While the host of ‘First Take’ revealed the real reason as to why they don’t talk to each other, many believe there is more to their feud.

The rift began when Skip left ESPN for FS1, but tensions escalated after Bayless made controversial remarks about Shannon Sharpe’s playing career during their time together on Undisputed. Those comments ultimately led to Sharpe’s departure from the show and sparked backlash across the sports world.

Stephen A. Smith openly criticized Bayless for his remarks and even tried to call him to express his disapproval. However, Skip never returned his calls.

Nowadays, Smith is a star, becoming ESPN’ MVP in sports media. Skip, on the other hand, left FS1 or was rather pushed out to pasture. He has since diverted all his energies to his podcast ‘The Skip Bayless Show.’