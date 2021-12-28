“I also see Peyton Manning still throwing dimes!”: LeBron James shouts out ‘The Sheriff’ for maintaining his form by throwing darts in VR game

Peyton Manning may want to think about joining the NFL again, and LeBron James would agree after an impressive showing in a VR simulator.

The former Broncos and Colts legend has stayed well within the NFL world even after retirement. His most notable performances now aren’t on the gridiron but on TV. Alongside Eli Manning, Peyton runs perhaps the most entertaining football commentary in the country right now on Monday Night Football.

The Manningcast has taken the country by storm, giving us some incredible stories, hilarious jokes, and incredible trash talking. Eli and Peyton were the perfect co-hosts to spearhead such a segement, and they’ve made every MNF game just that much more exciting.

Eli and Peyton show off their #MyCauseMyCleats on the ManningCast ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ABgpQPMxEt — NFL (@NFL) December 7, 2021

LeBron James shouts out Peyton Manning for his VR skills

Manning also has kept in touch with his throwing skills, or so it seems. Peyton once more showed why he was such a great quarterback in the league by tossing an absolute dime in a VR football simulator.

Playing M6 Sports’ virtual reality QB simulator Peyton threw the football exactly like you’d expect him to. M6 sports designed such a simulator to help college athletes train and prepare themselves for the professional level. It helps by placing athletes in “next level situations” and “training like they play.”

Manning took the simulator for a test, and well, the results are self-evident:

Peyton Manning throwing dimes in VR 🔥 (via @M6Sports) pic.twitter.com/diDBkzfaJJ — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 27, 2021

Lakers star LeBron James couldn’t help but notice the clip, and he made sure to show praise for the former NFL legend on his Instagram story:

LeBron has long been invested in the NFL world, even to the point where he could’ve been in the league, and with a VR simulator, you know he’d be practicing football all day long.

