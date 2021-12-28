“You need to get rid of Russell Wilson”: Terry Bradshaw delivers a harsh verdict on the Seattle Seahawks’ QB situation

Even before the Seahawks fell to the Chicago Bears in an embarrassing defeat on Sunday, former Steelers QB had a lot to say about Russell Wilson.

When the Seattle Seahawks hosted the Bears for a game that, in the grand scale of things, was pretty meaningless, they would have expected to get a win at the very least for the sake of their fans.

Going against a poor 4-10 Bears at home, Seattle took an early lead and looked to be in control for most of the game. However, a very late comeback by Chicago which saw them score 11 unanswered points in the 4th quarter meant that the Seahawks would narrowly lose 24-25.

The game really sums up what has been a nightmare of a season for Pete Carroll’s team. After spending all summer trying to keep Russell Wilson, the Seahawks never really got into the groove.

They currently sit at 5-10, and Sunday’s officially eliminated them from the playoffs. It almost feels weird to think that we’ll be seeing a postseason without the Seahawks because of how consistent they’ve been over the last decade. Since Wilson was drafted, this is only the second time they missed the playoffs.

The Seahawks will not be going to the playoffs for just the second time since Russell Wilson was drafted. pic.twitter.com/DuODekqewh — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 27, 2021

Terry Bradshaw thinks the Seahawks need to move on from Russell Wilson

To prove it was not reactionary, Terry Bradshaw had a bold take on Russell Wilson before the game even started on FOX’s pregame show.

“Why would you want to leave where people love you, and you’ve got a great team around you, and a great coach who loves you?”, he pondered in relation to Wilson’s situation in Seattle.

To answer the question, he quoted his co-host Jimmy Johnson. “Now, I got to thinking,” Bradshaw said. “It’s a bad year. [Wilson] still wants out. My gut feeling is — and I learned this from you, Jimmy.”

“You always said, ‘if a player talks about retirement, he’s retired.’ If a player talks about ‘I want out of here. I want to be traded,’ you need to get rid of him. […]. I got a feeling this offseason he’ll find a new home.”

Of course, finding a new home is easier said than done. From Wilson’s original list of four teams that he would’ve accepted a trade to last offseason, the Bears and Cowboys no longer look to be in the market for a new QB.

One team he was interested in — the Saints — could be a realistic landing spot with all the uncertainty they’ve had over quarterbacking this season.

