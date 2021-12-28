“I’ll take Ciara Wilson over Baker Mayfield right now”: Shannon Sharpe brutally picks Russell Wilson’s wife over Browns QB after 4 interception performance

Baker Mayfield has seen better days as a quarterback, and Shannon Sharpe didn’t hold back on his play, picking Ciara Wilson, Russell Wilson’s wife, over him.

The Browns quarterback threw four interceptions in a 24-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers this week. In a game that close, a game where the Browns outgained Green Bay 597 to 513 yards, held Aaron Rodgers to 202 yards, allowed only three points in the second half, those four turnovers proved to be extremely costly.

The Browns have had an extremely disappointing year coming off a divisonal round showing. Cleveland made great moves in the offseason to shore up their defense, and a breakout season for Baker Mayfield looked like it was right on the horizon. However, that simply hasn’t been the case this year.

Baker Mayfield deep to… Darnell Savage for the INT! 😭 pic.twitter.com/BymShNhX26 — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTB_Vids_YT) December 25, 2021

Shannon Sharpe has harsh criticism for Baker Mayfield following loss to Packers

The Browns really hurt themselves by losing back to back games to the Raiders and Packers after a win against the Baltimore Ravens. They currently sit at 7-8, 11th in the AFC, and have a really slim chance at making the playoffs now.

Last year, the Browns made a surprise run to the divisional round after they upset the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round. They took the Chiefs right down to the last minute as well in the divisional game. Hopes were high for the Browns entering this year, but they’ve failed to follow up their great performance from last year.

Mayfield’s regression has been a major reason why the Browns haven’t been able to improve. He’s already thrown 11 interceptions this year, up from 8 last year, and he’s throwing for fewer yards per game too. Earlier this season, Mayfield and Odell Bechkam Jr. had a falling out as well.

OBJ’s dad even got into the mix, claiming Mayfield would continuously miss the star receiver when he was open, while Mayfield supporters justified the missed throws by claiming OBJ would improvise too often. In the end, Beckham was released, and the expectation was that Mayfield would finally flourish. That hasn’t exactly happened. Baker’s last game against the Packers is a prime example.

Sure, the last of the four interceptions wasn’t really Mayfield’s fault as there’s a strong case to be made that the refs missed a defensive holding penalty, but three turnovers is still a lot in a two point game. Mayfield’s poor play has fans clamoring for a new quarterback this offseason, like Russell Wilson, for example. Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless debated the topic on The Undefeated and Sharpe had a hilarious comment about the situation.

Wilson to Cleveland would be an extremely interesting scenario. The Seahawks, like the Browns, have disappointed this year. Sure, Wilson was injured for a good deal this year, but they weren’t particularly impressive before the injury either.

Wilson’s play hasn’t been bad, he’s still the main reason the Seahawks remain competitive, but after the rumors from last year and a terrible year, Wilson may want out. There’s no traction on this, and Wilson has repeatedly said he wants to stick around, but it’s still fun to think about hypotheticals.

