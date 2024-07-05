“I Am Not Doing A Roast”: Patrick Mahomes Steers Clear After Tom Brady’s Experience in May 2024

Ever since Tom Brady’s roast, audiences have been itching to see another high-profile quarterback on the hot seat. However, even the idea has proved daunting for many, including Chiefs star QB Patrick Mahomes.

After Tom Brady admitted on ‘The Pivot’ podcast that he regretted not reining it in with some of the jokes from the roast and how they negatively impacted his family, it’s not strange for Mahomes to not want to be in his shoes. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback expressed his dissent about a potential roast in his appearance on actor/comedian Rob Riggle’s podcast after giving his brief analysis on the upcoming Jake Paul-Mike Tyson boxing match.

Brady admitted that the roast’s adverse effect on his children is the main reason for his regret. That’s a feeling Mahomes wouldn’t want to go through, hence his refusal to participate. As the two-time NFL Most Valuable Player shared with Riggle and co-host Darren Leader:

“There’s zero price of me getting in the ring (with Tyson). I’ve never been a big fighter in general. If it’s life or death, I’ll defend myself. Let the big guys do it. It’s definitely something that I’m looking to do after I’m done with my career. That and the roast. I’m not doing a roast either.”

Hindsight is 20/20, and it wasn’t until after the roast that Brady felt he had done something he shouldn’t have done. He put much weight on how his children would react to the jokes delivered during that comedy special, especially those about their mother, Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen.

It’s an emotional toil that Patrick Mahomes doesn’t want his kids, Sterling Skye and Patrick “Bronze” III, and even his wife, Brittany, to endure.

Mahomes, not only wouldn’t want to be in the hot seat of a roast aimed at him, he even turned down a seat as a roaster for Brady’s event.

Patrick Mahomes Turned Down The Opportunity to Roast Tom Brady

While he wouldn’t want to put himself through a roast, Mahomes revealed on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ that he got an offer to speak during Brady’s roast. He declined the invitation and repeated his stand on not wanting to be the focal point for his family’s sake.

McAfee opened the conversation by describing the advice Tom Brady might share with Patrick Mahomes. The former NFL punter said that, hypothetically, Brady would say, “They’re gonna come for you, people are gonna hate you, you’re gonna have to rebuild your team multiple times, and don’t ever do a roast.”

“I will definitely be staying away from a roast. They actually asked me to go to it and I was like, ‘Man, I just can’t even believe that this is happening,'” Mahomes said.

"I will definitely be staying away from a Roast throughout my lifetime 😂😂 They might be able to get Travis Kelce"@PatrickMahomes #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/gEKtRZDztk — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 23, 2024

Even if Mahomes hypothetically accepted the invitation, seeing him roast Brady would look weird for two reasons. First, they’re not close friends but more like on-field competitors, limiting the potential jokes Mahomes can deliver.

If Patrick Mahomes won’t do a roast, he did share with McAfee that show producers might get his long-time teammate, All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce, to be the subject of one.