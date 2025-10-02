mobile app bar

Fact Check: Did C.J. Stroud Really Say He Feels Old at 23 and Is Not as Quick as He Used to Be?

Alex Murray
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) reacts after an interception in the 4th quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium.

Sep 21, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) reacts after an interception in the 4th quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images

The Houston Texans went into their divisional matchup with the Tennessee Titans in Week 4 with a ticking time bomb attached to them. Thankfully, they were able to diffuse it with a 26-0 win that brought them to 1-3 and saved their season. Yet, the Texans—and C.J. Stroud and the offense in particular—still continued to underperform.

And it seems like that’s starting to become a bit of a worrying pattern with Stroud. Since he won Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2023, he has been a mediocre NFL QB at best. His team’s spot in the weak AFC South has masked that some, but it’s becoming all too clear through one month of the 2025 season. Across his three NFL seasons, Stroud’s TD rate, INT rate, and passing yards per game numbers have dropped each year.

His passer rating over the last two years has also dropped significantly from the 100.8 mark he put up as an NFL freshman. His 87.0 rating last year left much to be desired, and his 88.7 mark so far this season isn’t much better. There is clearly something wrong with Stroud. And while most would have assumed some mental regression, there are reports that Stroud recently said he believes his athleticism has waned significantly in just the two years he’s been in the league.

Source of the Claim: C.J. Stroud is only in his third NFL season and just 23 years old. There’s no way his body is already betraying him,  right? Well, in a recent presser, Stroud seemingly confirmed otherwise.

“Being 23, I feel like I’m getting old. I’m not as quick as I used to be. I was watching my high school stuff a couple days ago. I was 180, and I was rolling. I’m not no more,” said the QB.

Stroud was reflecting on how much more spry he used to be in high school. No doubt, anyone reading this over the age of 25 can relate. He also mentioned that being more disciplined with his diet and weight training regimen would help him maintain his current physicality.

Verdict: There’s video evidence of C.J. Stroud saying this at a press conference. So, unless the folks at OpenAI got way better at deepfakes overnight, this one is true. Stroud is definitely feeling the physical toll of the NFL on his body.

And while it is alarming to hear, something tells us that there are a lot of NFL players silently nodding in agreement while listening to his comments. The NFL is no picnic. And playing—especially behind an offensive line as awful as Stroud’s—can age your body faster than us non-athletes might imagine.

It speaks to the influence of internet trolls and fake Twitter news accounts that this direct quote from Stroud was ever questioned as fact. That said, we have to admit that NBACentel, the original (and still hilarious) fake sports news page, remains a cut above all those copycats.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Alex Murray

Alex Murray

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Alex Murray has been active in the sport media industry since his graduation from the prestigious RTA School of Media at TMU (formerly Ryerson University) in downtown Toronto. He has had a specific focus and interest on all things football and NFL, which stems from his father, who imbued him with a love of football and the NFL over all other sports at a young age. Alex even played football up until his freshman year of college, when he realized that he would find more success writing about rather than playing the sport. Alex has written for a variety of sports media outlets, including theScore, FanSided, FantasyPros, GiveMeSport, and more.

Share this article

Don’t miss these