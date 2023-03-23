Was Donald Trump the Reason Behind Brady-Gisele Split? Brazilian Model Finally Reflects on “MAGA Hat” Incident

It has been more than three months since the Brazilian beauty Gisele Bündchen, and the NFL legend Tom Brady finalized their divorce. The situation was quite difficult for the supermodel to get past her marriage life of 13 years ending abruptly. Recently, she opened up about the split and expressed a never-ending love for her ex-husband.

For the fans, it always happened to be a fairy-tale relationship. However, in reality, it took no time to wither. There have been several theories floating across the internet that stated that Brady’s friendship with former POTUS Donald Trump affected his marriage life. Giving a reality check into this report, Bündchen spoke about the entire incident.

Gisele Bündchen gets watery eyes talking about Tom Brady

A few years ago, the seven-time Super Bowl champion made headlines after declaring the former POTUS Donald Trump as his dear friend. Back in 2015, a MAGA (Make America Great Again) cap was spotted inside his locker room, which raised many eyebrows. It was part of the Presidential election campaign, with Brady publicly extending his support.

This made Brady look like a controversial figure and received several criticisms online. When his recent divorce news got public, fans resorted to dragging his past and blamed his past relationship with Trump as one of the reasons.

Well, it’s not true. In a recent exclusive interaction with Vanity Fair, Bündchen quashed all these rumors saying Trump was “Never” a hindrance and it had nothing to do with their split. Speaking more about her broken past, the Supermodel wiped her tears and said, “It’s like a death and a rebirth,”.

Even though she believed in fairy tales, they never turned out in her favor. “You give a hundred percent of yourself, and it’s heartbreaking when it doesn’t end up the way you hoped for, and worked for, but you can only do your part,” she added.

Gisele Bündchen wants her ex-husband to conquer

The Supermodel’s marital contributions have been immense since getting married in 2009. Despite being the highest-paid model in the world, Bündchen stepped onto of runway in 2015. She took a long halt from her professional career only to look after the kids and family. However, she has no regrets but only love and affection for the NFL legend.

“Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever,” Bündchen said in the interview. “If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer,” she added. It’s always heartwarming to see both praising each other despite going through a tough phase.