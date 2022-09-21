$12.3 Billion Jerry Jones in awe of Cowboys WR ‘Wilson,’ except there exists no such receiver on Dallas’ roster

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, by mistake, referred to Noah Brown as “Wilson” in a weekly radio show and as expected, NFL Twitter went bonkers.

From being a talented running back to owning a successful franchise, Jerry Jones has undoubtedly achieved a lot in his career. He purchased the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Stadium for just $150 million in 1989.

Eventually, Jones, who is now worth a whopping $12.3 Billion, went on to make the Dallas-based franchise the most valuable team in the NFL. During his early days, the Cowboys were regarded as one of his greatest failures, and it was actually a money-losing franchise.

Surely it wasn’t an easy task to transform the Dallas Cowboys from a losing team to one of the most profitable franchises but Jones, well and truly succeeded in achieving what he aspired for.

Jerry Jones compliments Noah Brown but mistakenly refers to him as ‘Wilson’

It appears that getting old is a factor that no one can overcome and unfortunately, Jerry Jones exhibits that as well. It feels as if he now forgets certain things due to his age rather than doing so on purpose.

Recently, during his weekly radio broadcast on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, the owner of the Cowboys franchise spoke about a variety of subjects, including Michael Gallup’s impending return.

Moreover, Jones also praised another squad receiver, a man called Wilson. However, as it turns out, the Cowboys don’t actually have a wide receiver by the name of Wilson. Jones was most probably talking about Noah Brown.

#Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan referred to WR Noah Brown twice as “Wilson.” pic.twitter.com/vOOVEsbG4W — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) September 20, 2022

However, kudos to Jones because, despite his age, his commitment towards the game and his enthusiasm for it is truly admirable. Even though Jones mispronounced Brown’s name, he didn’t make a mistake when he talked about how influential he has been.

Through two weeks, Brown has the most receiving yards for the Cowboys. In the previous game, he played well catching all five of his targets for 91 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys’ 20-17 victory over Bengals.

Thus far, Brown has 159 yards on 14 targets in two games and the Cowboys would want him to carry his fantastic form going further into the season.

