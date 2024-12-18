“I Believe in My Bengals”: Chad Johnson Challenges Shannon Sharpe Ahead of Broncos Matchup Despite 2% Playoff Odds

Sep 25, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Former Cincinnati Bengals player, Chad Johnson, walks on the field during warmups before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Cincinnati Bengals (6-8) likely will not appear in the NFL postseason this year. Joe Burrow and Co. still have a couple of paths to the playoffs. But the chances are very improbable. The most likely scenario is dependent upon their Week 16-18 outcomes and those of the three other franchises.

On Monday’s episode of Nightcap, Shannon Sharpe revealed the Bengals have a “milk chance: 2%” playoff probability. Despite such steep odds, Sharpe’s co-host – former Pro Bowl receiver Chad Johnson – thinks Cincinnati will pull off a miracle after beating the Broncos and two remaining opponents.

“Forget 2%… there’s a whole milk chance we go to the playoffs and we squeeze in a little wild-card spot. I’m telling you… I believe in my Bengals.”

Johnson stated his confidence comes from the Bengals’ offensive trio of Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. His personal bias projects were much rosier than the analytics do, but he’s steadfast, nonetheless.

Chad Johnson feels the Broncos might finish the season with 3 losses

As mentioned, there are two avenues for Cincinnati to sneak into the playoffs. One involves the Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) losing out. However, head coach Jim Harbaugh’s squad plays the New England Patriots (3-11) and Las Vegas Raiders (2-12) to end the season. It’s possible Los Angeles slips up in one of those games, but them dropping both is borderline unfathomable.

A single Chargers triumph leaves just one other way for the Bengals to reach the playoffs. Sharpe laid out that last resort option on the show:

Cincinnati needs to win out (3-0)

Indianapolis must lose at least once (2-1)

Miami must lose at least once (2-1)

Denver must lose out (0-3)

Of the factors beyond Cincinnati’s control, the Broncos (9-6) losing out is the hardest to fathom. But Denver’s remaining slate – at Chargers (TNF), at Bengals, vs. Kansas City Chiefs – is challenging. Most importantly, Cincinnati gets the opportunity to aid their own cause by facing the Broncos in Week 17.

Once he learned Denver’s schedule, Johnson said “there’s a good chance” the Broncos finish the year with three straight losses. Part of that potentially tragic stretch involved a “guaranteed” defeat at the Bengals’ hands.

“When the Bengals play the Broncos, we’re gonna beat y’all’s a**. When we do the show that night, I don’t want to hear you say ‘foot’ or ‘ball’ at all. I’m telling you right now.”

Sharpe spent 12 of his 14 NFL seasons with the Broncos. Johnson played in Cincinnati for a decade. To say they have a personal interest in that game would be an understatement. For Sharpe, there’d likely be nothing sweeter than the Broncos officially eliminating the Bengals from playoff contention with a victory. Kickoff for the Week 17 contest is Saturday, Dec. 28 at 4:30 p.m. E.T. on NFL Network.