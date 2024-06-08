“I Call Cap”: Xavier Worthy And Hollywood Brown Banter Over Fastest Chiefs WR Title

It’s safe to say the Kansas City Chiefs have successfully replaced the speed they lost when Tyreek Hill took his talents to Miami. Even though Patrick Mahomes and Co won it all last year, there were some question marks in the wide receiver department.

Advertisement

So GM Brett Veach got to work during the off-season of their back-to-back title run and got the Chiefs a high-speed receiver in Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown. Then by drafting Texas receiver Xavier Worthy, and getting Mecole Hardman back, they’ve truly recaptured their deep ball threat.

And when you get speedsters together, there will be race banter. The high-performance athletes yearn to compete at the highest level. This banter was evident during a recent media interaction from a youth camp attended by three Chiefs receivers. Brown, Worthy and Rashee Rice went for a youth football camp at Central High School in Kansas City recently.

During an interaction with the media there, Hollywood Brown stirs the pot by straight up telling them that his teammates don’t want to race him. And that even when he invited them to compete, they were scared. That is when rookie Xavier Worthy chimes in from behind saying, “I call cap.”

The media personnel then call upon the rookie to speak further and he doubles down on the banter. He jokes about how this is the camera version of Brown which compels the receiver to call himself the fastest one when in reality, “it is what it is” and everyone knows what ‘it is’.

Implying that the fastest man out of the ace speedsters is the man picked 28th in this year’s draft. Obviously, the two have immense respect for each other and have high praise. But the banter between them is worth a watch, have a look:

Brown on team Speed: “I’m really the fastest. They don’t want to race me, I told them we could race, but they’re scared.”

..Enter Xavier Worthy: “I call cap” — adds: “It’s good to have somebody who’s been there done that. To have somebody that’s older and like a mentor to me.” pic.twitter.com/tVtYwGewjt

— Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) June 8, 2024

Both Worthy and Brown have put up monstrous numbers in the 40-yard dash. Hollywood Brown, during his pro day in Oklahoma, ran a 4.27. However, Worthy goes away with the title of fastest 40-yard dash ever in the NFL, with his 4.21 during this year’s combine.

Speed is crucial to the Kansas City Chiefs offense

The Chiefs have been trying to replace Hill’s speed for a while. Andy Reid has always had strong tight ends and fast receivers during his time in Kansas City and the Hill plus Kelce combo was the epitome of that.

Last year, they had rookie Sky Moore and Mecole Hardman going long for the deep ball. And even with Moore being out for a large part of the campaign, they did win it all. But with Kelce getting up in the years, it will be difficult for them to run everything through him again and again. They need support even though in the postseason Travis Kelce has shown he’s better than almost all.

QB1 is pretty hyped about the additions of Hollywood Brown and Xavier Worthy to the #Chiefs offense!

: @PatMcAfeeShow

pic.twitter.com/eH0JDkO9Hu

— Chiefs Blitz (@ChiefsBlitz) May 23, 2024

For the threepeat, the Chiefs have brought in such speed that Pat McAfee called it “cheating” for them to draft Worthy. And Mahomes showed his giddiness at getting to work with such weapons that will create havoc on the field for the opponents.