Patrick Mahomes Gets Likened To Tom Cruise After WR Hollywood Brown Is Reported To Miss 4-6 Weeks

The Kansas City Chiefs seemed poised for a three-peat with Hollywood Brown filling in the wide receiver gap. But one unfortunate preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and now they’re dealing with a major setback.

Hollywood Brown, their shiny new weapon is unfortunately injured and will remain out for 4-6 weeks. And this means a harder road to the Super Bowl for Patrick Mahomes. But during the latest taping of ‘The Herd,’ Colin Cowherd had an amusing analogy to describe Mahomes’ current situation.

Comparing Mahomes to Hollywood star Tom Cruise, and the Chiefs’ quest of winning the Super Bowl, to mission impossible. Each season is a new movie, and a new mission. With a supporting cast that is able but not colorful, Mahomes has to bring a little extra to get things done.

Cowherd called the wide receiver position in Kansas a “hazmat spill” and then narrated how Patrick Mahomes, just like Tom Cruise, needs to do a lot to save the day. Thus, he needs to run the show without his supporting cast.

“It’s like Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible. Doesn’t really matter the plot, or supporting cast. He’ll take a motorcycle off a cliff, parachute, save the day. You’ll watch. It’ll be great,” quipped Cowherd.

Though the analyst put it in a colorful manner, his words do not ring untrue. The Kansas City Chiefs pulled off their last Super Bowl win without any leading receiver. Despite facing major setbacks through the season, a frustrated and overwhelmed Mahomes led his team to the second consecutive win.

Now that the next season is around the corner, and already chips are falling down, Mahomes has a mission on his hands. And another grand win needs a picture-perfect script. Colin Cowherd details how every year Mahomes rises from the ashes around him.

Colin Cowherd’s Analyzes Kansas City Chiefs’ WR Situation under Patrick Mahomes

Colin Cowherd didn’t hold back, naming and blaming the wide receivers one by one. For him, Rashee Rice is already a disaster. Cowherd also claimed that Kadarius Toney has never really been the one on top of KC’s trustworthy receivers list.

Next in line came Mecole Hardman who bounced between the Jets and Chiefs like a ping-pong ball. So no plus points there. This leaves the Chiefs with JuJu Smith-Schuster, who might be the one but has only one good year left on his hands.

Meanwhile, Xavier Worthy is still a rookie and has his own limitations. This means that the void left by Marquise “Hollywood” Brown is definitely being felt.

“Seventh-round running back, a tight end past his prime, and an anemic wide receiver core,” that’s how Cowherd sums up the Chiefs situation.

Fans have been buzzing about Cowherd’s take. Many agree with the notion that the wide receiver depth is questionable. However, a lot of them are also hopeful that Patrick Mahomes can still deliver, and question his take on others including Travis Kelce.

On the other side, Hollywood Brown matches Tyreek Hill’s 2019 injury. Hill suffered a sternoclavicular joint dislocation during his time with the Chiefs and went through 4-6 weeks in recovery. The same is being expected for Brown.

It is nothing less than a painful loss for the Chiefs, even though it should be a temporary one. But for those who followed the Chiefs last season, they know setbacks don’t faze them. With Mahomes at the helm, Kansas City might just have its own Tom Cruise ready to pull off another blockbuster season.