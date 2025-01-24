“I Can Play Basketball, Run Track, Do Long Jump”: Travis Hunter Says He is the Most Versatile Athlete in Sports

2024 Heisman Trophy winner, Travis Hunter, produced what is considered by some to be one of the best regular season performances in the history of college football. His performance on both sides of the ball was one the most impressive showings of this generation, underlining the notion that he just may in fact be the best overall athlete in the world of sports today.

On the latest episode of The Travis Hunter Show, while fielding fan questions, Hunter was asked for his opinion as to who he believes should receive the recognition of being the most versatile athlete in all of sports. Without wasting any time, he immediately proclaimed “Me. It’s definitely me.”

He continued informing fans “If y’all don’t know, I can play a lot of sports, but you will never know, because I play football.”

The former Colorado Buffalo then listed off some of the various disciplines in which he believes that he thrives.

“I can play basketball… I can run track, I can do long jump, high jump in track. I can do the mile and the 400. I can play baseball if I felt like it.”

Despite brimming with confidence, Hunter was honest enough to admit to not being the best at everything. Certain sports, such as tennis, golf, and ping pong, are not in his wheelhouse according to him. However, he immediately corrected course and went back to discussing things that he is good at.

Going as far as to state that he’s “…Like Michael Phelps” when it comes to swimming, the 21-year-old is clearly doing his best in attempting to sell NFL scouts on his talents.

On offense, Hunter recorded a total of 1,979 receiving yards and 21 total touchdowns on 153 receptions throughout his past two seasons. On the other side of the ball, he accounted for 66 combined tackles and seven interceptions.

The talent of Hunter is undeniable. While he may not be able to secure contracts for millions of dollars in every single sport across America, this in no way implies that he is not capable of succeeding in whichever craft he sets his mind to.

“Baseball making that money, so I might make the transition soon.” Hunter teased as he believed that his receiving abilities could translate well to the outfield. Name-dropping his former coach and mentor, Deion Sanders, Hunter expressed faith that he could replicate what Deion Sanders had managed to accomplish throughout his athletic career.

The influence of Sanders on Hunter is readily apparent, as the future first-round draft pick talks a big game. However, much like his coach, he has no issues with backing up whatever he says.

Whether he’s performing on the gridiron or on a diamond, Hunter will find himself as the center of attention no matter where he goes next.