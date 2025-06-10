Shilo Sanders Reportedly Spends $39,501 From His $2.96 Million Contract to Gift Apple Watches to the Entire Colorado Team

Even though he didn’t hear his name called at the 2025 NFL Draft, Shilo Sanders did manage to do alright for himself. The lesser-known son of Deion Sanders was able to secure a three-year, $2.9-million rookie contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Seeing as that’s a more than respectable payday for someone of Sanders’ caliber, the secondary DB is sure to spread the wealth and take care of his boys back home. In the latest installment of his family’s Well Off Media YouTube series, Sanders made a trip back to his old stomping grounds to hand out gifts to his former teammates.

It was a good day to be a Buffalo, as every member of the roster was presented with a brand new Apple Watch Series 10. With prices starting at $399 per watch, it’s safe to say that Sanders spent no less than $39,501 on making sure that each and every single one of the 99 players who are currently on the roster was taken care of.

Given that the program has somewhat garnered a reputation for dressing its players in fine timepieces, one could go as far as to say that Sanders’ generous gesture was nothing more than an attempt to help maintain the culture that he and his family have helped to create in Colorado. Thankfully, the players seemed to be more than appreciative, as several of them leaped at the opportunity to get in front of the camera and yell, “Shout out Shilo.”

It’s safe to say that the brotherly duo of Shilo and Shedeur Sanders is sorely missed in the locker room, as multiple players felt the need to comment on their noticeable absences. Even so, they are still happy for their former teammates who are now pursuing their dreams at the NFL level.

Sanders himself doesn’t figure to be a big deal with the Buccaneers in year one, as he’s expected to slowly grow and develop a lasting role with the team. However, he seems to be getting along just fine as a rookie so far.

https://twitter.com/SkoBuffsGoBuffs/status/1930070411913347229

Sanders has also made sure to give his fair share of gifts to his fellow rookies in Tampa Bay as well. During one of his most recent vlogs, the 25-year-old treated his classmates to a night on the town, one that included dinner and a behind-the-scenes look at a Desi Banks stand-up show.

While Sanders will certainly have to impress everyone on the field if he hopes to stick around, the fact that he’s already been able to build some rapport with various members of the Buccaneers’ organization does bode well for his future. Nevertheless, it clearly pays in more ways than one to be the son of the man they call Prime Time.