Colorado Insider Shares Positive Update on Deion Sanders’ Return to Boulder Amid Health Concerns

During an appearance on Asante Samuel’s podcast, Deion Sanders addressed the ongoing speculations and concerns surrounding his health. “What I’m dealing with right now, it’s a whole other level,” he said mysteriously.

Unfortunately, the bothersome news continued when the NFL Hall of Famer also admitted that he had lost 14 pounds as a result of his struggles. Now, as a result, some are beginning to worry that his attendance for the 2025 regular season may be called into question.

Thankfully, a Colorado Buffaloes insider, Tyler King, was able to provide fans with a reassuring update during a recent appearance on The Coach JB Show with Big Smitty. According to the reporter for the Denver Gazette, there’s no need for fans to worry about Sanders’ health issues complicating the upcoming season.

“He’s doing well. Obviously, some health stuff earlier in the Spring, been a little bit quiet. He canceled some speaking engagements, but it seems like he’ll be back in Boulder sometime soon during the Summer, and we’ll update everybody then about what he’s been going through. But I wouldn’t be concerned about the season or anything.”

King’s report is certainly encouraging to hear following the silence that has lingered ever since Sanders’ initial statements. While his arrival may be a bit delayed, Sanders sounds fully prepared to show up and show out for Colorado in year three.

As far as the Buffaloes are concerned, even though they may be missing their head coach, the team is progressing through its offseason schedule just fine.

“The team is on campus now going through some of their Summer workouts, and they can do their stuff on the side by themselves to get ready for fall camp in a couple of weeks. I think everyone just kind of misses his presence around the building, other than that, I think he’ll be ready for when he needs to be there.”

At 57 years of age, Sanders has reached the point in his life where his health must come before football. The former Atlanta Falcon will have to be at his very best in order for his team to do the same, so for now, that means rest.

There are nearly two months between now and the start of Colorado’s fall camp, meaning that Sanders should have plenty of time to make sure that all of his physical faculties are in order.

A family history of blood clots paired with his diabetes has led to several complications in the past. In one instance, he even needed emergency surgery, which involved amputating two toes on his left foot.

Sanders has dealt with his fair share of health scares in the past. Should he hope to avoid any prolonged ones in the future, then perhaps it’s for the betterment of everyone involved that the head coach of Colorado takes as much time as he needs this offseason.