“I can watch Tom Brady throw a football all day long!”: LeBron James is mesmerized by Bucs’ QB’s elite display of quarterbacking vs. Falcons in NFL Week 13

Tom Brady is playing some of the greatest football of his career this season, at 44 years old mind you, and it’s catching the attention of LeBron James too.

The Buccaneers take on the Falcons today, and as we’ve become accustomed to seeing this year, Brady is playing incredible once more. The Buccaneers are currently third in the NFC behind the 9-3 Green Bay Packers and 9-2 Arizona Cardinals. They need this win to stay competitive in the race for the number one seed and that coveted first round bye.

Tampa Bay has pretty much locked up the NFC South, but a win here would really hammer that in. The Buccaneers are currently 8-3, three games ahead of the Atlanta Falcons (5-6). So far, it looks like the Buccaneers will have no problem clinching that NFC South title.

Tommy & Gronky for 6️⃣ 📺: #TBvsATL on FOX pic.twitter.com/72LUCVh178 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 5, 2021

LeBron James shouts out Tom Brady for great performance vs. Atlanta Falcons

While the Buccaneers appear to be in control of this game, it is only a 10 point lead, and at certain points in the game, Atlanta was only behind three points.

However, that’s how the Buccaneers will play you. Their methodical, long drawn out, marches down the field eat up clock and give the impression that they’re dominating more so than they actually are.

Brady has been on it so far. He’s currently 33/45 for 313 yards and four touchdowns. He also threw one pick which was returned for a touchdown that has kept the Falcons in the game. However, for the large part, Brady has been great, and LeBron James took notice.

I can watch TB12 throw a football/run a offense all day long man!!! It’s so beautiful — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 5, 2021

LeBron and Brady are at similat stages in their career, aging stars who you’d expect to regress by now, but they just haven’t. So, whenever LeBron notices Brady doing something great, he has to give his old friend some respect. This game was no different. The Buccaneers currently lead the Falcons 27-17 with 11:28 left in the fourth quarter. Atlanta has possession, and they could make this game interesting with another scoring drive.

