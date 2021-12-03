“Snoop Dogg had a pole and Jack Moynahan goes ‘Dad I’m good'”: When Tom Brady partied out of his mind with his 11 year old son and hip hop star after Super Bowl 50

Tom Brady often knows how to get crazy, and after Super Bowl 50, he let loose with hip hop star Snoop Dogg, and his then 11-year old son Jack Moynahan.

Yeah, you read that right. Brady brought his 11 year old son to a party with Snoop Dogg. How that came to be is a pretty funny story, and it’s one Brady reminisced on his ‘Let’s Go’ podcast with Snoop Dogg with Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.

The Patriots used to win a lot, and so there were numerous parties across Brady’s career. The Patriots owner, Robert Kraft, would poll the team on which celebrity they’d want to invite, and Snoop Dogg was always a staple. He featured in many Patriots parties, and as a result, the hip hop artist became a staple in Brady’s life and shared many memorable moments with the legendary quarterback.

Tom Brady had his son Jack Moynahan at a party with Snoop Dogg

Jack Moynahan is Brady’s son from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan. Jack is now 14 years old, and even though Brady and Bridget aren’t together anymore, Brady still makes sure to spend time with his son.

One of those father-son moments included a party with Snoop Dogg. It’s kind of crazy to think about how Brady would bring his then 11-year old son to one of these parties, but the story is harmless and really funny. As mentioned above, Snoop Dogg was a staple of the Patriots parties, and Brady would say:

“Snoop was always the first one out of our mouths. So, you know, he’s a part of some of the best moments of my life.”

So, what happened with the party?

“And I actually have a funny story. So after the game that we won in Atlanta against the Rams, Snoop was there. And, I brought my son, my son was 11 at the time, the after party and the game ended pretty late.” “So it was midnight. It was in our hotel. So we had this little special spot on the stage. Well, Snoop had a pole up and there was some girls, they were clothed. But at the same time, there was a pole and my son, he had his eyes open and he was listening to music. And I said, ‘Jack, cover your eyes.'” And he goes, ‘Dad, I’m good. I’m good.’ So it’s two in the morning. And we are having the time of our life and ‘I’m like, holy cow. If he tells his mother, I ain’t going to see this kid for a long time.'”

Snoop Dogg had his own hilarious takes from the whole situation:

“Jack, my nephew Jack in the beanstalk.”

The craziness of the situation is something Brady still remembers and talks about:

“I’m telling you, it was one of the best moments of my life. We still talk about it, too. I say ‘Jack,’ and he goes, ‘Dad, I’m good. All right, I’m good.'”

Snoop Dogg wants to make sure Jack doesn’t let anything from the party come out:

“Yeah, keep that under your hat, Jack.”

Brady acknowledged that his son was growing up incredibly fast:

“He’s growing up quick that boy.”

It’s probably a night that neither Brady, Jack, nor Snoop Dogg will ever forget.

