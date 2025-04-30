“I Can’t Really Blame Her”: Stephen A. Smith’s Nephew Weighs in on Bill Belichick’s Relationship With 24-Year-Old Girlfriend

Ever since Bill Belichick first announced his relationship with Jordan Hudson, much has been made about the couple’s 49-year age gap. After the legendary head coach was recently asked to open up about how the two first met, Hudson quickly interrupted the interview, asserting “we’re not talking about this.”

Advertisement

The clip has since gone viral, prompting the cheerleading coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels to release a somewhat cryptic message on social media. Accompanied by Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do,” the tweet features a screenshot of an email from Belichick detailing his lack of enthusiasm over how his recent book, The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football, is being promoted.

Jordon Hudson has posted this screenshot of an email from Bill Belichick (from April 10?) on Instagram, accompanied by Taylor Swift’s Look What You Made Me Do: pic.twitter.com/lhrn5ASSry — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) April 29, 2025

In the most recent episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show, the titled host and his nephew gave their reactions to the controversial couple. In doing his best to get under his skin, Smith’s nephew jokingly stated that,

“I guess I can’t really blame her, because I do indulge with like, 50 year old’s and stuff like that. They cook, ya know? They are already established. They’ve been through all the toximity that the young people have to offer.”

Already frustrated by the direction in which his nephew chose to take the conversation in, Smith could only respond by stating “It’s toxicity, not toximity,” before his nephew continued on by proclaiming,

“Nah, I make up some words up here. I’ve got my own situation. And, the older they are, you know, they’ve found their peace already. Girls under 35, I ain’t got time. Eh.”

Despite being one of the most experienced hosts in the history of sports talk shows, Smith could only manage to hide his face in his hands, likely out of shame. Unfortunately, for both Belichick and his girlfriend, the Smith’s aren’t the only ones using their relationship to fill time on a broadcast.

During his latest appearance on Fox Sports Radio, Rob Parker also shared his opinion on Hudson’s outbursts during the CBS interview. In suggesting that the inquiry about the couple’s origin story should have been an “obvious question,” the sports anchor went as far as to say that the interview should be viewed as possible grounds for termination.

“With all sincerity, if you’re the president and the athletic director at UNC, and you’re watching what’s unfolding in front of you, I would fire Bill Belichick and say this is not a good fit. This is looking awful for a university, that a grown-ass man, who’s in his 70’s, is having a relationship with a college age girl… She’s running him around like a puppy dog on a leash.”

While Parker’s comments definitely air towards the extreme, they are indicative of the disapproving sentiment aimed at the couple. Nevertheless, many believe that this chapter in Belichick’s life has seen him open up like never before.

More prevalent on social media than ever before, the newfound head coach of the Tar Heels seems to have traded in his tough guy persona for a slightly softer demeanor. Whether that’s an attempt at appealing to younger recruits, or simply a byproduct of his new relationship, no one knows for certain.

Either way, the grumbly play caller will begrudgingly endure the rest of his media tour before turning his attention back towards the upcoming 2025 regular season, where he will hope to bring some glory to the program that once employed his late father, Steve.