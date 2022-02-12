“I couldn’t believe Tom Brady retired in the first place”: Joe Montana is stunned that NFL legend retired after almost MVP season

Tom Brady retirement has been the talk of the town ever since he announced it. But Joe Montana can’t believe that he actually did.
After much media speculation and rumours, Tom Brady took to social media to thank the world and announce his retirement personally.
“To my parents and entire family (and extended family of countless friends), I love you and thank you for your never-ending support and love. I could never have imagined the time and energy you have given for me the past 30 years in football. I can never repay you. And just know I love you so much.”
“I feel like the luckiest person in the world.” – @TomBrady #ThankYouTom pic.twitter.com/rcFjiToWtf
— NFL (@NFL) February 1, 2022
And within less than a week, Brady appeared on the Let’s Go podcast and had some interesting comments about the future.
“I’m just gonna take things as they come. I think that’s the best way to put it and I don’t think anything, you know, you never say never,” said Brady, who played most of his career for the New England Patriots.
“I try to make the best possible decision I can in the moment, which I did this last week. And, again, I think it’s not looking to reverse course, I’m definitely not looking to do that. But in the same time I think you have to be realistic that you never know what challenges there are gonna be in life.”
Tom Brady shared his thoughts on possibly coming out of retirement.
(via Let’s Go! Podcast/SiriusXM) pic.twitter.com/EIfrVYAZcU
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 8, 2022
Joe Montana does not believe Tom Brady announced his retirement.
Montana was asked whether he thinks Tom Brady will stay retired after his announcement.
“No,” Montana said. “I couldn’t believe he retired in the first place. He doesn’t get hit, so unless he’s getting pressure from his other half [Gisele Bundchen] he never gets hurt so I was surprised that he walked away. Especially given how the season ended, I thought he’d come back at least one more year.”
In leading the Bucs to a 13-4 record and the No.2 seed in the NFC, Brady finished the 2021 regular season with 719 passing attempts, 485 completions, 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdown passes. All of these make him just the third quarterback along with Drew Brees (2018) and Peyton Manning (2013) to lead the league in all four major statistical categories since 1991.
He also broke Drew Brees’ record of most completions ever in a season.
Tom Brady in his age 44 season:
– 485/719 (67%)
– 5,316 passing yards (1st in NFL)
– 43 TD passes (1st in NFL)
– 2 rushing TDs
– 12 INTs
– 102.1 passer rating pic.twitter.com/ICm8ra65Nb
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 10, 2022
