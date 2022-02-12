“I couldn’t believe Tom Brady retired in the first place”: Joe Montana is stunned that NFL legend retired after almost MVP season

“To my parents and entire family (and extended family of countless friends), I love you and thank you for your never-ending support and love. I could never have imagined the time and energy you have given for me the past 30 years in football. I can never repay you. And just know I love you so much.”

And within less than a week, Brady appeared on the Let’s Go podcast and had some interesting comments about the future.

“I’m just gonna take things as they come. I think that’s the best way to put it and I don’t think anything, you know, you never say never,” said Brady, who played most of his career for the New England Patriots.

“I try to make the best possible decision I can in the moment, which I did this last week. And, again, I think it’s not looking to reverse course, I’m definitely not looking to do that. But in the same time I think you have to be realistic that you never know what challenges there are gonna be in life.”

Joe Montana does not believe Tom Brady announced his retirement.

Montana was asked whether he thinks Tom Brady will stay retired after his announcement.

“No,” Montana said. “I couldn’t believe he retired in the first place. He doesn’t get hit, so unless he’s getting pressure from his other half [Gisele Bundchen] he never gets hurt so I was surprised that he walked away. Especially given how the season ended, I thought he’d come back at least one more year.”