“He’s Definitely Considering the Job”: Adam Schefter Sheds Light on Bill Belichick’s Discussion With North Carolina About Taking an HC Role

Bill Belichick is once again a hot commodity in the coaching world. It was revealed this past weekend that he interviewed for the head coaching job in North Carolina. Adam Schefter joined the Pat McAfee Show to discuss the news, stating that it may come as a surprise to some, but Belichick is seriously considering the gig.

Schefter acknowledged that Belichick is the only person to confirm exactly what his plan is. However, given how things have gone—with a five-hour interview between the former Patriots coach and UNC—the NFL insider is sure that something is brewing.

“I don’t think you spend five hours after days of discussions with a university if there’s not something to it… What I can tell you is: There are ongoing conversations between Belichick and the university. He definitely is considering it,” Schefter said on the show.

Five hours is certainly a long time for a coach-for-hire to meet with a program. But as of now, Bill remains retired. For his first year off the sideline in a long time, he has been doing guest appearances on shows like Peyton Manning’s Manningcast.

He also serves as a strategic advisor for a media and tech company that analyzes football. Belichick even joins the McAfee Show once a week to break down news from around the NFL. However, this time when he joined the show, he discussed the breaking news about him.

Belichick joined McAfee’s show shortly after Schefter signed off. Before Pat could ask any questions, the former head coach interjected, “Let me put this in capital letters, IF. I-F. If I was at a college program, they would be a pipeline to the NFL.”

It’s very clear that Belichick doesn’t want to confirm anything as of yet. But it’s also somewhat clear by his delivery that these were the exact words he said to North Carolina during their meeting. Bill doesn’t just want to be a college coach for the heck of it, he wants to develop real NFL talent and be respected as such.

“It would be a professional program,” Belichick continued. “Training, nutrition, scheme, coaching, techniques that would transfer to the NFL. It would be an NFL program at a college level.”

It’s not hard to imagine Belichick at UNC instilling such measures. His father, Steve Belichick, was an assistant coach for the team from 1953 to 55. Stay tuned to see if news breaks on Bill signing a deal with the Tar Heels.