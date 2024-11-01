“I Did Not Anticipate the Challenges”: Jerry Jones Opens Up About Facing Hardships This Season

With a dismal record of 3-4 through the first seven weeks, the Dallas Cowboys’ future this season seems bleak. Despite fans rallying their hopes each game, the team has failed to put up a promising show.

Even Jerry Jones has now acknowledged that this year has brought forward some unforeseen hurdles for the Cowboys. He also admitted that he didn’t quite anticipate this outcome.

“I think we’re having a rougher go than I anticipated,” said the GM-cum-owner of the Cowboys on ‘105.3 The Fan,’ as per Jon Machota. “It is rougher, and I did not anticipate the challenges that we’re having with this team.”

Jones even admitted to having a “tough time” coming to terms with the team’s minus-8 turnover ratio. The only plus for Jones is that the team managed to win three games. Especially considering that they turned the balls 13 times this year, as compared to 16 turnovers in the entirety of last season.

Dallas currently ranks at the bottom of the list in terms of rushing yards per game and has the fourth-most turnovers in the league. Moreover, their offense leader, Dak Prescott, already under the pressure of signing a hefty contract, has recorded his career-worst 84.5 passer rating in the first seven weeks. So, the frustration is more than understandable.

Nevertheless, Jones’ statement seems to contrast with his remarks from just a few weeks ago, when he tried looking at the brighter side of things.

Jerry Jones has faith in his players, coaches

While the 82-year-old owner acknowledged all the flaws of his team ahead of their road game against the Falcons, he reaffirmed his faith in his players and coaches last week on the same podcast. “I have a lot of faith in these players. I have a lot of faith in this coaching staff,” he said, reassuring the fanbase that the team is in good hands.

He also hoped for an improvement in future games, as several injured players were set to make a comeback.

“We’ll have some players coming back (from injury) that will play critical roles for us. We ought to get better.”

While the owner had initially implied that the team wouldn’t trade before the incoming deadline on Nov 5, it seems that Jones is reconsidering his options. He stated that Dallas will “look for all meat and bone out here” to upgrade the crew, which opens up trade possibilities for the team.

Jones confirmed his trust in his quarterback as well, praising his play-making skills. Mike McCarthy was on the good list too, as the owner lauded the “caliber” of the head coach, quoting his Super Bowl win and his high wins/loss ratio in the league.

Jones ended by pointing out the silver lining hiding between the gloomy clouds looming over Dallas:

“Seventeen-game season, let’s get this thing turned around and have a storybook ending to a rough start.”

We might get a glimpse of whether the Cowboys will live up to Jerry Jones’ dream in their Sunday matchup against the Falcons.