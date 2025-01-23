“I Didn’t Even See Tom Brady That Calm”: Analyst Compares ‘Freakishly Composed’ Jayden Daniels to TB12 & Peyton Manning

The first-year breakout of Washington Commanders’ rookie QB, Jayden Daniels, has been nothing short of amazing. Originally selected as the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Daniels has somehow managed to storm his way to the NFC Championship.

Apart from the all-time records that Daniels has already broken, he is also drawing heaps of praise for his composure. NFL coaching legend, Tony Dungy, alongside two-time Super Bowl champion, Rodney Harrison, drew some glowing comparisons between the 24-year-old Daniels and other all-time great QBs on ‘NFL on NBC.’

“It’s not a mistake that he is playing so well in critical moments. This is who he is. I didn’t even see Tom Brady that calm.”

He could only describe the composure of Daniels as something that “…freaks me out!”

That composure is showing up on the stat sheet for Daniels as well. Throughout his first two career playoff games, the rookie sensation is averaging a 116.2 passer rating and has yet to throw an interception. With 567 total passing yards, four touchdowns, and a 69.70% completion percentage across the last two weeks, the 2023 Heisman winner is undeniable right now.

Dungy attested to this as well, stating that Daniels’ level of composure was higher than that of Peyton Manning’s.

Daniels receives praise for his character both on and off of the field

The only thing about Daniels that impressed Harrison more than his style of play on the field, was his humility.

“For all of the stardom and everything that comes his way, he is so humble and so smooth. I gotta give a lot of props to his parents for raising this man the right way because he’s just fantastic.”

To further testify about the integrity of Daniel’s character, Dungy noted that people from every level of the Commanders’ organization had nothing but praise for the young signal caller.

“When we did two of their games, it didn’t matter who we talked to… Everybody talked about the QB. From the janitor to Doug Williams… I think that says a lot.”

Daniel’s 2024 regular season total of 4,459 offensive yards set a new all-time NFL rookie record. Finishing the season with 25 passing touchdowns, in addition to 891 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns, the LSU graduate seems unstoppable at this current point in time.

While it remains to be seen whether or not his raw talent will be enough to overcome one of the NFL’s stingiest defensive units in the Philadelphia Eagles, the rookie will have no shortage of supporters on his side when he takes the field this Sunday. Daniels is attempting to deliver the city of Washington its first NFC Championship since 1992.