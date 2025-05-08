“I Didn’t Have Any Girlfriends”: Travis and Jason Kelce Reflect on Their Early Romantic Lives With Mom Donna

Travis Kelce and brother Jason Kelce talk on the 4th tee during the first round of the American Century Celebrity Championship golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev., Friday, July 12, 2024. Credit – USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps the most famous player in the NFL right now is Travis Kelce. And it’s not just because of his skill on the field — it’s largely because of his girlfriend, pop icon Taylor Swift. This isn’t even Kelce’s first publicized romance, as he previously dated influencer Kayla Nicole in the public eye for a couple of years.

Advertisement

His older brother, former Philadelphia Eagles icon Jason Kelce, has a bit of a different story when it comes to relationships. Jason met his wife, Kylie McDevitt, on Tinder back in 2014, and they married in 2018. They now have four daughters: Wyatt Elizabeth, born in 2019; Elliotte Ray, born in 2021; Bennett Llewellyn, born in 2023; and Finnley Anne, born just over a month ago on March 30. So, the duo has certainly done well for themselves.

However, the romantic lives of the Kelce brothers weren’t always so settled. During a recent episode of their New Heights podcast, the pair had their mother, Donna, on to discuss these sorts of things. One listener called in about their 17-year-old son following his girlfriend to a different college. It was the perfect setup for Donna to poke fun at her eldest, Jason.

“Clearly, Mom does not like this girl. Mo,m did you not like any of our girlfriends? Or my girlfriend, now wife?” Jason asked.

A blunt answer then came from the momma Kelce: “Jason, you really didn’t bring a lot of ladies home.” And Jason replied with a laugh, “Yeah, no, we got it mom. Okay.”

Donna went on to say that she knew her sons were dating in high school and college, though she didn’t know much about their partners because they didn’t share. Moms everywhere were surely nodding in agreement while listening to that bit.

“Donna: I knew nothing of anybody you guys were dating in college. You told me zero.

Jason: Okay, here we go, let’s just move onto the next one. (Laughs)”

Donna also suspected that perhaps her kids were too busy with school and football to have a busy dating life in college. Jason corrected her in hilariously self-deprecating fashion.

“Donna: Did you have any time at all to date?

Jason: Who me? I had plenty of time. I had absolutely zero game and I looked like an overweight oompa loompa. That’s why I didn’t have any girlfriends.

Travis: Overweight?

Jason: Well, I guess in high school I wasn’t. I just sucked at talking to women.

Donna: Well, you changed, so that’s good.

Jason: I don’t know if I did.”

While Jason is more of a tough, lunch-pail type of guy, Travis is quite different. He’s more into style and fashion, and he likely had more than a few girlfriends Donna never had the pleasure of meeting… Though he’ll never admit it.

“Donna: You dated, but I didn’t know any of ’em. So it’s the same thing. With Trav, you know, I met one or two.

Travis: What! I didn’t have any girlfriends. (Smiles)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Heights (@newheightshow)

At this point, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been dating for nearly two years, while Jason has built a lovely family of girls. No doubt Donna is just as proud of what they’ve accomplished romantically as she is of their many NFL achievements.